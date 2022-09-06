A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Scrub A Dub Daytime Soap Hub

When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Days of our Lives: A Critic’s Week In Review

There seemed, at one point, to be a most commendable — if not overly reactionary — effort to cleanse the daytime dial of so-called undesirable leading men.

General Hospital’s Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), an art enthusiast and serial killer with a homoerotic obsession for stone-cold killer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), who’d been excused for his crimes thanks to that old, “the brain tumor made me do it,” excuse and thrust into a romantic coupling with a mother of three (he was a great husband and stepdad, really!) was summarily executed and the actor brought back as an unrelated lookalike.

Days of our Lives’ Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), a swoon-inducing gent, chiseled from top to tail, who’d supposedly been cured of his propensity for dispatching damsels was shipped off on a round-the-world tour with his beloved and their wee tot and his portrayer likewise returned as a brand-new character.

But this all appears to be a case of two steps forward, one giant leap backward, as DAYS has resurrected a literally heartless corpse that once preyed on and copulated with a mentally unsound heroine (read: raped).

And now, to add insult to further injury, said rapist is now being conditioned (rape by another name) to love a woman that he’d momentarily courted before parting ways with.

There isn’t enough soap in the world to clean this mess.

Further DAYS Musings

* Am I the only one who feels that Shawn Brady’s (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Brady’s (Martha Madison) reunion was rushed and unearned?

* Thank goodness that there’s more to Orpheus’s (George DelHoyo) endgame than first met the eye because I was sorely disappointed by Thursday’s goings-on.

* I want, no, I NEED a full episode of Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) offering up delightfully biting commentary on the events unfolding about his person.

