Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 5: Misery, Mystery, and Mayhem

The Y&R spoilers for September 5 – September 9, 2022, tease a guardian devil swooping in to make mischief, one too many knockdowns, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Talia Morgan’s (Natalie Morales) hit-piece on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) arrives on newsstands, and to say that the subject is chagrined would be an understatement.

Adding further insult to injury is Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) laissez-faire attitude over the whole enterprise and Phyllis Summers’s (Michell Stafford) compunction to not so subtly take credit for the article.

But wait! It seems that luck is actually on Diane’s side after all. Following her daylong humiliation, Diane receives a cryptic text from a person unknown, assuring that any and all possible follow-up missives have been squashed. The rub? Diane owes her benefactor — BIG TIME!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: No ‘I’ In Team

Thanks to a good-natured nudge from co-worker Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) takes center stage at a Chancellor-Winters board meeting overseen by Jill Foster Abbott Atkinson (Jess Walton).

When his ideas are met with enthusiasm from Jill and derision from Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), Nate expects Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to approve them, but he is sorely disappointed. As a result, Nate decides to tender his resignation.

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R spoilers news, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) discuss what their post-wedding, post-surgery future looks like, Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) dishes out some tough love to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) stuns all with a surprise declaration.

Meanwhile, look for trouble to brew between Billy and Lily and for attention/man-starved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) to happily reap the benefits.

Finally, Y&R spoilers warn that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will soon be throwing his weight around at Newman Enterprises, demanding changes here and firings there and completely forgetting that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is the one in charge.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.