DAYS Spoilers For The Week of September 5: Love and Desperation

The DAYS spoilers for September 5 – September 9, 2022, tease a heartfelt plea, a damaged soul continuing to spiral, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

In light of the brutal attack on Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) is allowed to walk free, and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) finds himself Salem’s most wanted.

In a desperate bid to prove his innocence, Leo dons a wig and scrubs and sneaks into Sonny’s hospital room with the express purpose of protesting his innocence. His efforts pay off-ish. Sonny grants Leo that he doesn’t have him pegged as a mad slasher, and he doesn’t rat Leo out when a nurse comes into the room to check on his progress, but he does caution Leo to just turn himself in to the authorities. Will Leo listen to good sense?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Valley Of The Dolls

It turns out that Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) is suffering more than her loved ones know. When Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) comes a calling, Jennifer breaks down and admits that she’s been tempted to backslide into old, bad habits — she’s even secretly refilled one of Doug Williams’s (Bill Hayes) prescriptions with the intention of using them to get high.

A trip to a local AA meeting is enough to convince Maggie that Jennifer has regained control of her sobriety, but as soon as Jennifer is left on her own, she reaches for the pills!

DAYS Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) orders Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) to wake up Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash), Abe Carver (James Reynolds) receives some surprising news about his campaign, and lovebirds Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) decide to get married right away.

Meanwhile, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) grow ever closer — much to EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) great chagrin.

Finally, DAYS spoilers have Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) giving Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) earache, presumable over his, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady’s (Josh Taylor) theatrical heroics. She really doesn’t know to whom she speaks!

