B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 5: Risky Moves & Heated Battles

B&B spoilers for September 5 – September 9, 2022, focus on Sheila Carter making bad choices, Ridge Forrester facing a rough road, and Liam Spencer being a sounding board for his mother-in-law.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has a new face, a new name, and a second chance at life. Okay, those first are semi-true, but the last one is highly debatable. She thinks her disguise is good enough to wander around town, but Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) doesn’t see it that way.

Of course, Deacon’s demands to stay put do nothing to stop Sheila. She takes a massive risk to spy on Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Luckily, Deacon is right on her heels. Will he stop her from doing something so terrible it will land them both behind bars?

Bold and Beautiful: First Or Second Family?

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) finds himself caught between two families as the war between his wife and ex-wife and son and stepdaughter continues to heat up. The women in his life demand he picks a side.

Will he choose his first family? Will he pick Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her kids? He can’t stay neutral anymore, that’s for sure. What he does next won’t end any wars. He’ll either further fracture his already fragile marriage or hurt his relationship with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Talk about a tough choice.

B&B Spoilers: Rising Suspicions

Speaking of the custody situation, Thomas invites Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) over to the mansion for a family dinner. He wants to show her all is good at his house, and their son is safe, happy, and well cared for at both homes.

Will Hope see it that way? While it sounds good on the surface, Team Logan isn’t so sure Thomas is simply being a good co-parent. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), for one, has some suspicions about this overly-friendly behavior.

Also on alert is Brooke. She and Liam sit down for another discussion about the Forrester family and their scheme — or what Brooke thinks is a scheme. She’s sure they are using Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to their advantage.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Odds & Ends

It sure seems like Brooke may be onto something. Taylor and Ridge share another moment this week that has the doc wanting more. She sure does have her head in the clouds when it comes to her ex.

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about B&B’s current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Los Angeles. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

