Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful? Soap Hub

Sheila Carter seduces Deacon Sharpe in multiple ways on The Bold and the Beautiful so that he keeps her whereabouts a secret. The naughty nurse is offering Deacon money and that is certainly an attractive enticement!

The Bold and the Beautiful: Money Talks

Just where is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) getting this money? It’s not like she was earning a lot while she was either in prison or constantly on the lam. Soap Hub queried B&B fans, asking them where they think Sheila is getting her financial resources. Find out the results.

Liars and the Lying Lies They Tell

Most of you, nearly 66%, believe that Sheila is lying about having money. She’s been known to rewrite history, change facts, and live in denial. So, fibbing about having monetary resources wouldn’t be a stretch for Sheila at all.

It’s a Bold and the Beautiful Mystery

About 16% believe that Sheila got the money in a way that wasn’t listed in the choices. Perhaps she hung onto whatever she acquired during her time as Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wife. Or maybe Sheila got Jack Finnegan (Ted King) to give her some money. Or maybe she’s just a smart shopper and savvy saver?

Bold & Beautiful: Massimo Marone Money

We know from one of Sheila’s last runs on the show that she claimed to have had a relationship with Ridge’s father, Massimo Marone (Joe Mascolo), and that she’d given birth to their daughter Diana. Perhaps Massimo set Sheila up with some funds so that she could raise Diana. About 14% of you believe that Ridge’s birth daddy has funded Sheila’s bank account.

Bringing the Receipts

Sheila used to work at Il Giardino restaurant, and the place appears to have a regular business. Perhaps Sheila dipped into the eatery’s cash register here and there to line her pockets with money to bribe Deacon. She probably didn’t take that much, however. If she did, the place would not be able to remain open and pay Deacon his wages! Only 4% of you believe Sheila ripped off Il Giardino.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!