Nick of Time: Here Is His Ideal Young and the Restless Woman Soap Hub

Oh, poor Nicholas Newman on The Young and the Restless. He is such a loser at love! How many marriages, how many engagements, how many live-in girlfriends…and how many breakups?

Young and the Restless Polling

Since it can’t be his fault — Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) would never stand for a less than perfect and blameless child — we have to assume it’s the women who’ve been wrong. So who is the right woman for Nick (Joshua Morrow)?

Y&R: Back To Before

Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), 60% of you sigh. How many times do we have to tell you that it’s Sharon? She’s the one he keeps returning to. She’s the one he both cheats on and with. They share children, a love of coffee, and, currently, nothing better to do. So they might as well get back together. Why put off the inevitable?

Young and the Restless: New and Improved

No one currently on the canvas, that’s for sure, 25% of the audience are all but putting up barriers around Genoa City. Nick has a terrible history with pretty much every woman in his age group…and a couple outside of it. We need fresh blood. And Nick needs a fresh start.

Young & Restless: My Brother’s Keeper

We’ve been hammered by a Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) shaped anvil ever since she took the job at Newman Media — and got dumped by Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), 13% point out. Nick is not only the perfect revenge for her, but he’s also a great career move. And Nick…well, since when does he know what’s good for him?

Y&R: Never Again

Less than 2% of voters would opt for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She’s broken Nick’s heart so many times over, plus, in the great scheme of men, he now falls behind Adam…and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso)…and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Nick is better off alone than back with Chelsea.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.