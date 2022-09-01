DAYS Spoilers Speculation: A New Powerbroker Family Is Headed To Salem Soap Hub

DAYS spoilers reveal how EJ DiMera is doing his best to fill the powerbroker vacuum Stefano DiMera left behind, while Kristen DiMera, Gabi Hernandez DiMera, Johnny DiMera, and Ava Vitale not-really-DiMera squabble for the leftover crumbs.

The same is happening over on the Kiriakis side. Once a major rival of Stefano’s (Joe Mascolo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is content these days to periodically manipulate the younger generation, as represented by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), and the newly arrived Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). But the major powerbrokers are gone. Which means there’s room for a new clan to move in…and take over!

Days of our Lives: Meet the New Boss

Who is making the major business moves in Salem these days? It’s Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), and his father, Wei Shin (Clyde Kusatsu). We’ve always known they’re the powerbrokers from afar, but it’s nice to see them in action.

Li is sleeping with Gabi (Camila Banus), scheming with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and about to bring back the previously dead Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash). Those are classic Salem schemer moves worthy of Stefano and Victor.

DAYS Spoilers: Senior Moment

Meanwhile, his father is the only one who can put Li in his place. When he shows up, Li starts apologizing…and Gabi starts cleaning. With Stefano ‘out of town’ and Victor out of touch, Wei is exactly the powerful patriarch we’ve been craving.

There’s also a daughter, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace), whom viewers met in Beyond Salem, and who could make an appearance on the mothership to expand the family.

DOOL: Color Wheel

And not to put too fine a point on it, DAYS isn’t exactly brimming with diversity. The Hernandez family keeps shrinking, and we just lost Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Leman Archey). Expanding and highlighting the Shin family is a great way to join the 21st century! Think this speculation can really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

