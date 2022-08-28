A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Questions Abound

When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A Critic’s Week In Review

There was so much wrong with this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s tough to know where to begin.

I suppose that the most obvious starting point is Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) shunning by the Forresters making merry at Eric Forrester’s (John McCook).

For years, no DECADES The Bold and the Beautiful has hammered home the fact that Brooke is Eric’s person. He took her side over Stephanie’s, Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye), and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer), and all most always to his detriment. And let’s not forget that she is the mother of two of his children. There’s no way that Eric wouldn’t have invited her to his shindig.

I’d also like to express my deep disappointment in Bradley Bell’s insistence on reviving the cliched and exhausting Forresters vs Logan mentality, and what I’m seriously perceiving to be an attack on family units not made up of blood relations.

While that may seem extreme to some, what else am I supposed to think when you have world-renowned psychiatrist Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) delivering lines like, “It’s time for Douglas to return to his real family,” as opposed to…what? His “fictitious” family with his adoptive mother and stepfather?

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Ridge and his offspring aren’t really Forresters, at least according to biology; they’re Marones.

If only The Bold and the Beautiful writers would ascribe to the belief that, “family is what you make of it.”

Further B&B Musings

* Given that The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t exactly a show known for remembering its canon, it sure was nice to hear the laundry list that was Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) curriculum vitae.

* How, exactly, has Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) bettered himself? He’s received no mental health aid aside from those occasional video calls with his mother when she was stationed overseas. He’s yet to take any responsibility for any of the crimes that he’s committed – and they are legion. He’s made little effort to actually provide a home for himself and his son – and no, moving in with Eric doesn’t count. And he couldn’t even be honest with Douglas (Django Ferri) about the circumstances of his new living arrangement; Eric didn’t ask him to move in, it was the other way around, buddy.

* While I appreciate The Bold and the Beautiful providing something that, at first glance looks like an answer to the long-held question – how is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) providing for herself? – I now require an actual explanation for where her cash flow originates.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

