A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Befuddled And Confused

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

The Young and the Restless: A Critic’s Week In Review

What exactly is Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) master plan? Because if it’s merely seeing to it that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is arrested for perverting the course of justice (or whatever the charge may be; I’m a proud soap journalist, not a lawyer) what does that really accomplish?

Victor may be gone from his life, but Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will still be CEO of Newman Enterprises – not for nothing, but she’s the most innocent of everyone involved in this coverup – and Adam will still be jobless. Oh, and a complete pariah.

So who exactly wins here?

I’m equally befuddled by ‘Operation Screw Over Diane Jenkins.’ Summer Newman has (Allison Lainer) practically rumbled what her mother and grandmother are up to, so when Talia Morgan’s (Special Guest Star Natalie Morales) exposé is published, there will be no question as to who’s responsible.

Also, why would Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) actually part with The Grand Phoenix?

And here’s another story point that I’ve yet to crack: why is Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) going out of his way to prove Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) right? I would think that after Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) called him out on his attitude and obvious bias, Devon would at least try to curb it. Why make him look so damn petty?

I don’t ask for much when it comes to The Young and the Restless, but I would ask Josh Griffith and co. to at least make it make sense The Young and the Restless!

Further Y&R Musings

* Is it just me or does it seem like The Young and the Restless has no idea what to do with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan)? For a time, it seemed as though the soap were chemistry testing her opposite anything in trousers, and now it seems to be hedging its bets on whether they go whole hog and attempt a Chelsea/Billy/Lily triangle or maybe recouple her with Adam. Then again, she’s soon to cross paths with Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd)…

And speaking of Chance, what’s with his, “I like things to be either black or white,” mentality? Didn’t he readily cover up a murder that Adam committed in order to save Chance’s life? Where was his boy scout outlook then?The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.