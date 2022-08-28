A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: The ‘What Could-Have-Beens’

General Hospital Critic's Review Soap Hub

When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

General Hospital: A Critic’s Week In Review

Congratulations Dan and Chris/Chris and Dan, your goal of completely and utterly ruining Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has been achieved.

I can also see that you’ve set your sights on tarnishing the memory of Dominique Stanton Baldwin, but I’ve yet to understand the purpose for doing so. To prop new hire Josh Kelly? To give Mac Scorpio (John J. York) a storyline that no true General Hospital fan wants to see?

I’d also complain about Scott Baldwin’s (Kin Shriner) seeming disregard for a person who may very well be the son of his late, “great love” but many a headwriter prior to Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris saw fit to adopt the narrative that Dominique was a mere placeholder for Laura Collins (Genie Francis), the supposed “one” that Scott had forever and would forever love.

Further GH Musings

* FINALLY some forward momentum for some of General Hospital’s nascent couples. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) laid it all on the line, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) got real and real honest with one another, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) have decided to blend their families.

That said, I can’t help but be far more intrigued by the teased could-have-beens. Brook Lynn and Dante? I saw far more chemistry between them in their brief interaction than all the ‘Sante’ scenes combined. Sam and Drew? Yes, please! I’ve been calling for these two to couple up since Monaco and Mathison shared their first together.

Also, Yuri (Cyrus Hobbi) and Terry Randolph (Cassandra James)? Why can’t Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) have anything nice?!

* General Hospital’s Line of the Week:

Sonny (to Michael): If you ever do that again, it will be the last time you close a door!

* Given that it won’t be much of a mystery, as the perpetrator is either Mason (Nathanael Grey) – a living Chekhov’s gun – or an equally disposable character like Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) or Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), what exactly is the point of the ‘Who Hooked Ava’ storyline?

And not for nothing, but shouldn’t they have saved this I Know What You Did Last Summer pastiche for October?

* While I agreed with my fellow Soap Hub contributor Hope Campbell when she deemed the Hamilton Finn/Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), “ill-conceived and not working from the start,” I do find fault with her opinion that Finn (Michael Easton) is, “emotionally abusive” to Liz and a misogynist who does nothing but mansplain.

All Finn has wanted to do, all he wants to do is to ensure that Liz is mentally sound. Liz is a woman with two young children in her charge whom she could be a real danger to given that she’s already assaulted Chase and committed an act of arson, and rather than woman up and get the help she so obviously needs, she wants to ignore the rapidly escalating problem.

What is Finn supposed to do? Wait till Liz kills someone or herself? Then would it be appropriate for him to intervene?

* Wow, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) is really on the ball as of late. First, she deduced Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) plan to awaken Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno) from his coma, and now, she’s put two and two together and come up with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) daughter. Well done, Commish. If only she could apply that reasoning to actually solving a pressing crime or two.

General Hospital (GH) airs on weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.