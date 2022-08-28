A Critic’s Review of Days of our Lives: Reality Check List

When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Days of our Lives: A Critic’s Week In Review

So, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) engineered a pardon for himself and several other Salem baddies all so he could get out and immediately re-offend? And he not only commits a major offense, but it’s a carbon copy of one of the many offenses he previously committed. Isn’t Orpheus supposed to be smart?

Here was me thinking that we’d get months and months of Orpheus playing mind games with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) until one or both of them snapped and came after him and then he’d have actual legal recourse to strike back. (And yes, I know that I just cribbed the Batman pilot episode; sue me!)

Then again, what do I really know? For weeks I’ve been under the impression that Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) was underneath the DiMera manse, but apparently, it’s far enough away that you need a car to get from Point A to Point B.

I also didn’t think that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) was the kind of man who’d jump into bed with a woman that he hardly knows, but Days of our Lives put me straight. I’d say that it was totally out of character, but I’d probably be outvoted by Ron and co. and they are the ones in charge after all.

Further DAYS Musings

* Kudos to Days of our Lives for remembering the Marlena clones. I have no doubt that that was courtesy of Jamey Giddens.

* Given that Nick Fallon was dead one minute and alive and kicking the next, and that Will Horton was supposedly throttled into the great hereafter, why was Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) so quick to dismiss Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) claim that Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) had come-a-calling?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

