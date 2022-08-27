Why General Hospital Needs A Lot More TJ Ashford and Tajh Bellow

Tajh Bellow JPI

The character of TJ Ashford entered the Port Charles and General Hospital scene in 2012, first played briefly by Krys Meyer and then by Tequan Richmond. At the time, a teenage TJ was sent to live with Shawn Butler when Jordan Ashford was undercover with the DEA. Eventually, Shawn turned out to be TJ’s biological father.

General Hospital Kept TJ and Tajh Bellow Hidden For Too Long

TJ fell for Alexis Davis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughter, Molly Lansing Davis (Haley Pullos), and a decade later, the two are still together in a domestic partnership with Molly as a new lawyer and TJ as the doctor this show has needed. After all, GH is a soap that is supposed to be set in a hospital and its doctors were once the focal point and moral compass of the show.

While we didn’t see much of TJ during his schooling, with only an occasional appearance on holidays, now that he is a GH resident, he’s emerged as a leading man played by Tajh Bellow since 2018.

TJ As The Voice Of Reason

The adult TJ brings a sorely needed voice of reason to many characters, as he councils people medically and personally, being the friend that everyone needs. While he is devoted to Molly, it’s clear there is some sort of chemistry with Katelyn MacMullen’s Willow Tait, as he is the one who realized his friend might have cancer. That chemistry allows both characters to be themselves more than they seem to be with their significant others.

Bellow’s TJ is a character who seems to always make the audience smile, and that was evident recently when he so naturally pulled out his phone with shock and joy to record his former stepdad, Uncle Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), proposing to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). Give us more of that and give us more of TJ, a character who seems to fit in naturally wherever he goes, because we need to see more of Tajh Bellow.