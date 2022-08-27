Why General Hospital Needs A Lot More TJ Ashford and Tajh Bellow

Soap Hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xenkB_0hXHtvmw00
Tajh BellowJPI

The character of TJ Ashford entered the Port Charles and General Hospital scene in 2012, first played briefly by Krys Meyer and then by Tequan Richmond. At the time, a teenage TJ was sent to live with Shawn Butler when Jordan Ashford was undercover with the DEA. Eventually, Shawn turned out to be TJ’s biological father.

General Hospital Kept TJ and Tajh Bellow Hidden For Too Long

TJ fell for Alexis Davis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughter, Molly Lansing Davis (Haley Pullos), and a decade later, the two are still together in a domestic partnership with Molly as a new lawyer and TJ as the doctor this show has needed. After all, GH is a soap that is supposed to be set in a hospital and its doctors were once the focal point and moral compass of the show.

While we didn’t see much of TJ during his schooling, with only an occasional appearance on holidays, now that he is a GH resident, he’s emerged as a leading man played by Tajh Bellow since 2018.

TJ As The Voice Of Reason

The adult TJ brings a sorely needed voice of reason to many characters, as he councils people medically and personally, being the friend that everyone needs. While he is devoted to Molly, it’s clear there is some sort of chemistry with Katelyn MacMullen’s Willow Tait, as he is the one who realized his friend might have cancer. That chemistry allows both characters to be themselves more than they seem to be with their significant others.

Bellow’s TJ is a character who seems to always make the audience smile, and that was evident recently when he so naturally pulled out his phone with shock and joy to record his former stepdad, Uncle Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), proposing to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). Give us more of that and give us more of TJ, a character who seems to fit in naturally wherever he goes, because we need to see more of Tajh Bellow.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TJ Ashford# Port Charles# Tajh Bellow# General Hospital# Soap Operas

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
914 followers

More from Soap Hub

Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Sheila Carter seduces Deacon Sharpe in multiple ways on The Bold and the Beautiful so that he keeps her whereabouts a secret. The naughty nurse is offering Deacon money and that is certainly an attractive enticement!

Read full story
1 comments

Nick of Time: Here Is His Ideal Young and the Restless Woman

Nick of Time: Here Is His Ideal Young and the Restless WomanSoap Hub. Oh, poor Nicholas Newman on The Young and the Restless. He is such a loser at love! How many marriages, how many engagements, how many live-in girlfriends…and how many breakups?

Read full story
5 comments

General Hospital End of the Road: Are Nik and Ava Over and Done?

General Hospital End of the Road: Are Nik and Ava Over and Done?Soap Hub. Nikolas Cassadine and Ava Jerome Cassadine had a rough start in marriage – what with the threats and the blackmail. But it seemed like they’d finally gotten back on track and were headed for Happily Ever After on General Hospital until his little affair with Esme Prince.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: A New Powerbroker Family Is Headed To Salem

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: A New Powerbroker Family Is Headed To SalemSoap Hub. DAYS spoilers reveal how EJ DiMera is doing his best to fill the powerbroker vacuum Stefano DiMera left behind, while Kristen DiMera, Gabi Hernandez DiMera, Johnny DiMera, and Ava Vitale not-really-DiMera squabble for the leftover crumbs.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Eve Resurfaces To Ruin Abe’s Political Dreams

DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Eve Resurfaces To Ruin Abe’s Political DreamsSoap Hub. It’s taken a hot minute for Abe Carver to get on board with a bigger and brighter political future and DAYS spoilers hint it’s not going to be an easy road. There are always twists and turns on the rise to power, and we predict a contender rising against Abe, and his team will not see coming.

Read full story
4 comments

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Paris and Zende Slowly Return To Each Other

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Paris and Zende Slowly Return To Each OtherSoap Hub. B&B spoilers often tease all about romances that get a second chance. In addition to Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan, who’ve reunited many times, there are other couples who’ve gotten a second shot at love. Might Paris Buckingham and Zende Dominquez Forrester get the same chance?

Read full story
19 comments

Which General Hospital Couple Needs A Shakeup?

Shake It Up: Which General Hospital Couple Needs A Fun Twist?Soap Hub. In real life, a stable relationship is something to strive for; on General Hospital, however, it can get pretty dull. Sure, some couples are happy now. And they have been for a while.

Read full story

Young and the Restless Deja Vu: Should Chelsea and Adam Reunite?

Young and the Restless Deja Vu: Should Chelsea and Adam Reunite?Soap Hub. Now that they’ve both hit rock bottom on The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson finally had a grown-up conversation. And Precious Connor Newman wasn’t even at the center of it. Victor Newman was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Questions Abound

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the BeautifulSoap Hub. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story
38 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Befuddled And Confused

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the RestlessSoap Hub. When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: The ‘What Could-Have-Beens’

When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story
8 comments

A Critic’s Review of Days of our Lives: Reality Check List

When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Read full story
10 comments

Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless

Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy