Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless

Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.

He gave Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) a kidney. He helped Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) avoid justice for trying to kill Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) -- and framing Adam for it. And then, of course, there was Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Adam put his own needs aside to do what he thought was best for Sally. Sure, he ended up breaking her heart -- and he didn't ask for her input on the situation. But, for Adam, it was kind of a noble gesture. Alas, now he seems to have gone back to his wicked, wicked ways. Is this good news?

Heck, no, a majority 54% are furious at the development! Adam wasn’t the only one who fell in love with Sally. Viewers fell in love with Adam and Sally…and the man he became when he was around her. This regression is unappealing, and it’s obviously only happening because he gave her up. So go to your woman, tell her the truth, and live happily ever after — as the new and improved Adam!

No one wants to see Adam become Dudley Do-Right. Look what happened when Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) lost his Smiling Jack edge. He hasn’t had a date — or a story — in years! You’d like to see him remain a schemer…but on a smaller scale. He can annoy Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), 35% hedge. But nothing too over the top.

Only 11% prefer him as an unapologetic bad boy. Someone needs to constantly be stirring the pot in Genoa City, and he’s still the best candidate.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

