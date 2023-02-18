A Loser Turned $15 into $20billion

Jack Ma is the Co-Founder of Alibaba, one of the China’s richest man, and most influential entrepreneurs in the world.

He started out as an English teacher, and now he’s worth over $20 billion. In this success story, we’ll explore Jack Ma’s life story and how he became one of the most successful businessmen in the world.

Jack ma back then was even rejected for a job in KFC.

Ma was born in Hangzhou, China, on September 10, 1964. He began his career as an English teacher before eventually becoming involved in business. In 1999, he co-founded Alibaba, which became one of the world’s largest e-commerce businesses.

Jack Ma’s Early Life

Jack Ma was born on September 10, 1964, in Hangzhou, China. He grew up during the Cultural Revolution and as a result, did not receive a formal education. However, he was an avid reader and taught himself English by reading books at a local hotel.

He worked various odd jobs before eventually landing a job as an English teacher at Hangzhou Dianzi University. It was here that he met his future wife, Cathy Zhang.

In 1995, Jack Ma co-founded Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company that has since become one of the world’s largest online businesses. Today, Jack Ma is China’s richest man with a net worth of over $40 billion.

Jack Ma’s Education

Jack Ma started his schooling at Hangzhou Normal University and later graduated from Beijing’s Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in English.

He failed two times in entrance and studied in a not so good college located in his city.

Ma is known for being a great English speaker, which he attributes to his time spent working as an interpreter for tourists visiting China during the early 1990s.

He use to offer free tour guide to foreigners there and ask them to teach him English instead.

He has also said that he was inspired to start Alibaba after watching a documentary about eBay.

Jack Ma’s Career

Jack Ma started his career as an English teacher. He use to earn $15 per month. Then he started learning English by himself. He later worked as a translator for a foreign trade company. In 1995, he brought up an idea and he founded Alibaba, an online marketplace that allows businesses to sell products to customers around the world.
Alibaba has become one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, with over $25 billion in sales in 2014. Ma is currently the Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group.


In 2014, Ma was ranked by Forbes as the 21st richest person in China with a net worth of $22.7 billion. Since its inception, Alibaba has been incredibly successful, and Ma has become one of the richest men in the world as a result.

In 2014, he was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He has also been active in philanthropy, donating billions of dollars to various causes over the years.

Jack Ma’s Family

Jack Ma was born in Hangzhou, China, to a poor family. His father was a storyteller and his mother was a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner. He has two older brothers.

Ma started school at age eight because the Chinese government had just begun to mandate nine years of education for all children.

At first he struggled because he couldn’t speak Mandarin Chinese fluently like his classmates. But he eventually learned the language and went on to graduate from Hangzhou Teacher’s Institute (now known as Hangzhou Normal University) with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1988.

Ma married his wife, Cathy Zhang, in 1999. The couple has two daughters.

In 2014, Ma stepped down as Alibaba’s CEO, though he remains active as the company’s executive chairman.

Jack Ma’s Net Worth

Jack Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba and China’s richest man with a net worth of more than $20 billion. He is also the executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational conglomerate.

Ma was born in Hangzhou, China in 1964. He started his career as an English teacher before eventually finding success as an entrepreneur.

In 1999, he founded Alibaba, an online marketplace that helped small businesses sell products to customers all over the world. The company has since grown into a behemoth, with a market value of over $400 billion.

Ma is known for his flamboyant personality and his philanthropic efforts. In 2014, he pledged to donate half of his fortune to charity.

He has also been an outspoken critic of China’s government, calling for more transparency and democracy.

Ma’s net worth continues to grow as Alibaba expands its reach globally. With a strong foothold in China and plans to enter new markets, there’s no telling how high Ma’s net worth will climb in the years to come.

If you’re ever feeling down about your own life or career, remember that anything is possible if you set your mind to it and work hard enough. Jack Ma is living proof of that.

# business# jack ma# china# motivation# billionaire

