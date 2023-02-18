A Place of Earth Where No Human Has Ever Stepped Foot

Sneha Neupane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r68oA_0krknbYy00
point nemoPhoto bynemo

Point Nemo is the most remote place on Earth - the place farthest from any land continent.

It is located in the South Pacific Ocean and lies around 2,688 kilometers (1,670 miles) from the nearest land.

It is called “Point Nemo” because “nemo” means “no one” in Latin. It is also the name of Jules Verne’s fictional character Captain Nemo, who travels through the oceans in his submarine, Nautilus, in Verne’s science-fiction adventure novels Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas (1870) and The Mysterious Island (1875). 

It is clear that there is no human life anywhere near Point Nemo. Well, there doesn’t seem to be much sea life either. Point Nemo’s location falls at the center of the Southern Pacific Gyre, a rotating ocean current that keeps nutrient-rich waters away from the area.

The huge distance from Point Nemo to land also implies that nutrient run-off from coastal waters does not reach the area easily. Marine creatures who would otherwise settle near Point Nemo simply have no food to thrive there. 

Researchers have only found bacteria and small crabs living in the volcanic vents of the seafloor around Point Nemo.

There is, however, pollution. In 2018, up to 26 microplastic particles per cubic meter were found in seawater samples collected near Point Nemo by passing vessels.

Space agencies have found that an extremely isolated location like Point Nemo is a safe “scuttling” site for satellites and spacecraft that are de-orbited to the Earth at the end of their useful lives. Using controlled landings, space agencies can deliberately splash down decommissioned spacecraft in this remote area without affecting people or maritime traffic in the process.

It is believed that astronauts are more close to the point nemo than any person on earth.

Reportedly, space agencies started using Point Nemo as a spaceship graveyard in the 1970s, before the area was even named “Point Nemo.” 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PnUO_0krknbYy00
point nemoPhoto bynews

Many smaller retired spacecraft disintegrate and burn up as they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, but if they are too large to burn by themselves, then they are intentionally crashed at Point Nemo — an area that is beyond the legal jurisdiction of any country. The goal of de-orbiting is to keep space junk from colliding with functioning satellites or crewed spacecraft in low Earth orbit. Using Point Nemo also ensures that no people or objects will be hit by the de-orbited debris.

More than 263 spacecraft were sent to Point Nemo between 1971 and 2016, including the Russian space station Mir (1986-2001), six stations from Russia’s first space station program Salyut (1971-1986), and remnants of NASA’s Skylab space station (1973-1979). 

Other space debris in Point Nemo’s spacecraft cemetery includes craft belonging to the European Space Agency (ESA) and to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), roughly 140 Russian resupply vehicles, and a SpaceX rocket. The International Space Station (ISS) is expected to crash at Point Nemo upon its retirement in 2028-2030. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JruWC_0krknbYy00
satellite in nemoPhoto bynews

However, because the spacecraft break up as they impact, their remains can be scattered across as much as 995 miles of ocean.

It’s also important to note that space debris disposal at Point Nemo may also have an environmental impact. Although spacecraft are mostly constructed of non-toxic metals like stainless steel, titanium, or aluminum, some radioactive substances and hydrazine, a highly toxic rocket propellant, are believed to survive re-entry and may cause marine pollution at Point Nemo through chemical spillage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# point nemo# earth# living# life# satellite

Comments / 31

Published by

I deliver the news that happened recently. I'd be grateful if you followed me.

New York State
1K followers

More from Sneha Neupane

A Loser Turned $15 into $20billion

Jack Ma is the Co-Founder of Alibaba, one of the China’s richest man, and most influential entrepreneurs in the world. He started out as an English teacher, and now he’s worth over $20 billion. In this success story, we’ll explore Jack Ma’s life story and how he became one of the most successful businessmen in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Death count has crossed 34,000 due to recent earthquake in Turkey & Syria

The death toll from the earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 34,000 according to officials in both countries, as rescue workers continue to sift through the rubble left behind from what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the “biggest disaster in the last century.”

Read full story

US shoots down another ‘unidentified object’

A US fighter jet has brought down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, on orders from President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The incident marks the third time the US has destroyed a flying object in the region in recent weeks.

Read full story
119 comments

Chinese spy balloon on South Carolina : What is China trying to do?

US officials say that a huge Chinese balloon shot down last week was indeed designed for spying, according to analysis of the wreckage, and was part of a wider surveillance program that spans several continents. This is what we know so far.

Read full story
1 comments

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who aided U.S. war Dies

Musharraf, who fled Pakistan in 2016 for medical treatment after a travel ban was lifted, died on February 5, aged 79, in Dubai after a long illness. Senior officials who asked not to be named said his body would be repatriated on February 6, with a burial expected later in the day.

Read full story

More than 1,700 people dead in Turkey and Syria due to the massive Earthquake Hit : US offers to help

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing more than 1,700 people. With hundreds upon hundreds injured and hundreds more believed trapped under rubble, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers combed through rubble in cities and towns across the region.

Read full story
7 comments

Meteor Shower occurring on this Feb 2023

The α-Centaurid meteor shower will be active from 28 January to 21 February, producing its peak rate of meteors around 8 February. Over this period, there will be a chance of seeing α-Centaurid meteors from anywhere where the shower's radiant point – in the constellation Centaurus – is above the horizon. Unfortunately, however, it will not be visible from Fairfield at any time, since its radiant point never rises above the horizon. To see the most meteors, the best place to look is not directly at the radiant itself, but at any dark patch of sky which is around 30–40° away from it. No other major meteor shower is currently active, but wait for the next one, the Lyrids, which will be active from April 15th to April 29th. Look out for Comet C/2022 E3, which was only recently discovered and will be gone before we know it. It will be visible in the night sky in January or February.

Read full story
6 comments

Traits of Some Well Established People : Be Consistent

Everyone dreams of success, but few know the habits and attitudes required to make it happen. If you want to make your dreams a reality, you have to be willing to incorporate some of the habits of the most successful people into your life. What exactly are these habits? They range from waking up early and having a positive attitude, to setting goals and managing your time effectively. By understanding the habits of successful people and incorporating them into your life, you can take the steps necessary to reach your goals. You’ll learn the importance of discipline and perseverance, as well as how to stay motivated and focused on the task at hand. No matter how hard it gets, you’ll have the tools and knowledge to keep going until you reach the top.

Read full story

The Benefits of Thinking Fast: Be More Productive

The opposite is called "thinking slow" - this means working slowly and inefficiently, and taking a long time to finish a task. Thinking slow can result in a slower work-rate, and even a slower rate of thinking. When someone says you need to think faster, they are suggesting that you need to be more productive, or be able to think faster while still remaining as effective as possible. This is different from being able to think faster while not thinking as much.

Read full story

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.

Read full story
120 comments

Americans with no religious affiliation is rising

In current age much has happened inscribed about the rise of the “nones”—people the one check television set for “nobody” on surveys of conscientious relationship. A 2013 Harris Poll of 2,250 American men, for instance, erect that 23 percent of all Americans have abandoned religion completely. A 2015 Pew Research Center poll stated that 34 to 36 allotment of pertaining to 1000 (those born after 1980) are none and storied the 23 percent figure, increasing that this was a exciting increase from 2007, when only 16 percent of Americans pronounced they were owned by no church. In inexperienced numbers, this converts to an increase from 36.6 million to 55.8 million none. Though backward far behind the 71 percent of Americans the one recognized as Christian in the Pew poll, they are still a important vote block, far degree Jews (4.7 million), Muslims (2.2 million) and Buddhists (1.7 million) linked (8.6 million) and corresponding to concerning a nation effective Christian sects in the way that Evangelical (25.4 percent) and Catholic (20.8 percent).

Read full story
50 comments

Robots and AI replacing humans and taking over jobs

There are two faces to this coin: Robots and AI will take few tasks away persons — but they will also generate new one. Since 2000, machines and mechanization orders have moderately eliminated many production jobs — 1.7 heap of ruling class. On the opposite side, it’s concluded that AI will design 97 heap new tasks by 2025.

Read full story
3 comments

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.

Read full story
4 comments
Goshen, CA

An entire family targeted in mass shooting in California

In the dawn of Jan. 16, a pair of criminals penniless into a silver apartment in a granular little municipality in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Six public inside were fast try dead, killing-style, new in what the experts reply has happened an distressing rise in homicides in the state’s land center.

Read full story
32 comments

Gun deaths in the US in year 2022

More than 40,000 people lost their lives in the US in gun violence in 2022, the highest that the country witnessed in more than three decades. According to Gun Violence Archive, more than half of these deaths were due to suicides. The number of people being shot in mass shootings was 617. In year 2021, the number was 690, and in year 2020 it was 610.

Read full story
98 comments

Research shows the happiest job in America

According to the analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for several years, agriculture, logging, and forestry have the highest levels of self-reported happiness and the lowest level of self-reported stress compared to any other major jobs. People who were working in the sector of agriculture were satisfied and happy with what they are doing.

Read full story
31 comments

A Healthy Diet leads to healthy lifestyle

A healthy diet is a health-promoting and disease-preventing diet that contains multiple nutrients beneficial for our body. The essential nutrients must be consumed on a daily basis for our body to stay fit and fine. Now, we wonder about what nutrients are essential for our body or what amount the nutrition is needed.

Read full story

Good parenting contributes to better functioning in brain

Good parenting is the act of nourishing and promoting a child physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially from infancy to adulthood. All humans grow through different phases and experiences in their life. What we are now is the reflection of what we've learned from the education we get and our past experiences. While growing up, it's the parent's responsibility to support their child in a good way so that they can do better in different sectors of their life. Now, what should the parents do so that their children can be able to tackle any issue fruitfully? According to the research from a psychologist, here are some beneficial ways to be better at parenting.

Read full story

Research shows that Millennials are the happiest working generation whereas Gen-Z are labelled as unhappiest

From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.

Read full story
432 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy