Death count has crossed 34,000 due to recent earthquake in Turkey & Syria

Sneha Neupane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNlWa_0klKf40G00
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.Photo byReuters

The death toll from the earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 34,000 according to officials in both countries, as rescue workers continue to sift through the rubble left behind from what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the “biggest disaster in the last century.”

Nearly 26,000 search and rescue workers in Turkey are on the ground searching through toppled buildings and piles of rubble for survivors, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. In Syria, rescue teams are contending with a “very vulnerable situation,” United Nations Resident Coordinator for Syria El-Mostafa Benlamlih said. According to Benlamlih, there are roughly 15.3 million people in Syria’s government-held and rebel-occupied territories in need of humanitarian aid, including 100,000 in the city of Aleppo believed to be homeless. On Wednesday, however, University College London Professor Ilan Kelman warned the period for successful rescues is “rapidly closing,” noting the chance of survival drops substantially after 72 hours.

The powerful earthquake toppled residential buildings, mosques and offices just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, with an epicenter roughly 20 miles east of the city of Gaziantep, Turkey—making it the deadliest in the world since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan left nearly 20,000 people dead. More than a dozen countries, including the U.S., South Korea and China, as well as the European Union, have sent search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid into Turkey. President Joe Biden said the U.S. has offered “our full support” to Turkey, a NATO ally, as well as equipment and assistance for humanitarian organizations in Syria amid tense diplomatic relations.

Turkish officials restored residents’ access to Twitter Thursday morning, one day after the social media platform was blocked following some criticism over the Turkish government’s purportedly slow response to the earthquake and for earlier planning policies that allegedly caused more wreckage. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of Turkey’s opposition party, accused Erdogan of being responsible for the devastation, blaming Erdogan’s “systematic profiteering politics.” Turkish police arrested five people on Wednesday over “provocative posts” regarding the earthquake on social media, while journalists have been attacked by Turkish authorities for allegedly spreadingdisinformation.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# turkey# syria# earthquake# natural disaster# saftey

Comments / 0

Published by

I deliver the news that happened recently. I'd be grateful if you followed me.

New York State
1K followers

More from Sneha Neupane

Research shows 15 Assumptions of 2023 people had 100 years ago

Paul Fairie, a researcher at the University of Calgary, put together a viral thread about the predictions made by people in 1923 about life in 2023. Some of these are wild and come with a very definite retrofuturistic, utopian twist!

Read full story

US shoots down another ‘unidentified object’

A US fighter jet has brought down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, on orders from President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The incident marks the third time the US has destroyed a flying object in the region in recent weeks.

Read full story
120 comments

Chinese spy balloon on South Carolina : What is China trying to do?

US officials say that a huge Chinese balloon shot down last week was indeed designed for spying, according to analysis of the wreckage, and was part of a wider surveillance program that spans several continents. This is what we know so far.

Read full story
1 comments

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who aided U.S. war Dies

Musharraf, who fled Pakistan in 2016 for medical treatment after a travel ban was lifted, died on February 5, aged 79, in Dubai after a long illness. Senior officials who asked not to be named said his body would be repatriated on February 6, with a burial expected later in the day.

Read full story

More than 1,700 people dead in Turkey and Syria due to the massive Earthquake Hit : US offers to help

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing more than 1,700 people. With hundreds upon hundreds injured and hundreds more believed trapped under rubble, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers combed through rubble in cities and towns across the region.

Read full story
7 comments

Meteor Shower occurring on this Feb 2023

The α-Centaurid meteor shower will be active from 28 January to 21 February, producing its peak rate of meteors around 8 February. Over this period, there will be a chance of seeing α-Centaurid meteors from anywhere where the shower's radiant point – in the constellation Centaurus – is above the horizon. Unfortunately, however, it will not be visible from Fairfield at any time, since its radiant point never rises above the horizon. To see the most meteors, the best place to look is not directly at the radiant itself, but at any dark patch of sky which is around 30–40° away from it. No other major meteor shower is currently active, but wait for the next one, the Lyrids, which will be active from April 15th to April 29th. Look out for Comet C/2022 E3, which was only recently discovered and will be gone before we know it. It will be visible in the night sky in January or February.

Read full story
6 comments

Traits of Some Well Established People : Be Consistent

Everyone dreams of success, but few know the habits and attitudes required to make it happen. If you want to make your dreams a reality, you have to be willing to incorporate some of the habits of the most successful people into your life. What exactly are these habits? They range from waking up early and having a positive attitude, to setting goals and managing your time effectively. By understanding the habits of successful people and incorporating them into your life, you can take the steps necessary to reach your goals. You’ll learn the importance of discipline and perseverance, as well as how to stay motivated and focused on the task at hand. No matter how hard it gets, you’ll have the tools and knowledge to keep going until you reach the top.

Read full story

The Benefits of Thinking Fast: Be More Productive

The opposite is called "thinking slow" - this means working slowly and inefficiently, and taking a long time to finish a task. Thinking slow can result in a slower work-rate, and even a slower rate of thinking. When someone says you need to think faster, they are suggesting that you need to be more productive, or be able to think faster while still remaining as effective as possible. This is different from being able to think faster while not thinking as much.

Read full story

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.

Read full story
115 comments

Americans with no religious affiliation is rising

In current age much has happened inscribed about the rise of the “nones”—people the one check television set for “nobody” on surveys of conscientious relationship. A 2013 Harris Poll of 2,250 American men, for instance, erect that 23 percent of all Americans have abandoned religion completely. A 2015 Pew Research Center poll stated that 34 to 36 allotment of pertaining to 1000 (those born after 1980) are none and storied the 23 percent figure, increasing that this was a exciting increase from 2007, when only 16 percent of Americans pronounced they were owned by no church. In inexperienced numbers, this converts to an increase from 36.6 million to 55.8 million none. Though backward far behind the 71 percent of Americans the one recognized as Christian in the Pew poll, they are still a important vote block, far degree Jews (4.7 million), Muslims (2.2 million) and Buddhists (1.7 million) linked (8.6 million) and corresponding to concerning a nation effective Christian sects in the way that Evangelical (25.4 percent) and Catholic (20.8 percent).

Read full story
50 comments

Robots and AI replacing humans and taking over jobs

There are two faces to this coin: Robots and AI will take few tasks away persons — but they will also generate new one. Since 2000, machines and mechanization orders have moderately eliminated many production jobs — 1.7 heap of ruling class. On the opposite side, it’s concluded that AI will design 97 heap new tasks by 2025.

Read full story
3 comments

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.

Read full story
1 comments
Goshen, CA

An entire family targeted in mass shooting in California

In the dawn of Jan. 16, a pair of criminals penniless into a silver apartment in a granular little municipality in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Six public inside were fast try dead, killing-style, new in what the experts reply has happened an distressing rise in homicides in the state’s land center.

Read full story
32 comments

Gun deaths in the US in year 2022

More than 40,000 people lost their lives in the US in gun violence in 2022, the highest that the country witnessed in more than three decades. According to Gun Violence Archive, more than half of these deaths were due to suicides. The number of people being shot in mass shootings was 617. In year 2021, the number was 690, and in year 2020 it was 610.

Read full story
98 comments

Research shows the happiest job in America

According to the analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for several years, agriculture, logging, and forestry have the highest levels of self-reported happiness and the lowest level of self-reported stress compared to any other major jobs. People who were working in the sector of agriculture were satisfied and happy with what they are doing.

Read full story
31 comments

A Healthy Diet leads to healthy lifestyle

A healthy diet is a health-promoting and disease-preventing diet that contains multiple nutrients beneficial for our body. The essential nutrients must be consumed on a daily basis for our body to stay fit and fine. Now, we wonder about what nutrients are essential for our body or what amount the nutrition is needed.

Read full story

Good parenting contributes to better functioning in brain

Good parenting is the act of nourishing and promoting a child physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially from infancy to adulthood. All humans grow through different phases and experiences in their life. What we are now is the reflection of what we've learned from the education we get and our past experiences. While growing up, it's the parent's responsibility to support their child in a good way so that they can do better in different sectors of their life. Now, what should the parents do so that their children can be able to tackle any issue fruitfully? According to the research from a psychologist, here are some beneficial ways to be better at parenting.

Read full story

Research shows that Millennials are the happiest working generation whereas Gen-Z are labelled as unhappiest

From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.

Read full story
431 comments

Handle Your Emotions

Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy