Death count has crossed 34,000 due to recent earthquake in Turkey & Syria

Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey. Photo by Reuters

The death toll from the earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria on Monday surpassed 34,000 according to officials in both countries, as rescue workers continue to sift through the rubble left behind from what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the “biggest disaster in the last century.”

Nearly 26,000 search and rescue workers in Turkey are on the ground searching through toppled buildings and piles of rubble for survivors, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. In Syria, rescue teams are contending with a “very vulnerable situation,” United Nations Resident Coordinator for Syria El-Mostafa Benlamlih said. According to Benlamlih, there are roughly 15.3 million people in Syria’s government-held and rebel-occupied territories in need of humanitarian aid, including 100,000 in the city of Aleppo believed to be homeless. On Wednesday, however, University College London Professor Ilan Kelman warned the period for successful rescues is “rapidly closing,” noting the chance of survival drops substantially after 72 hours.

The powerful earthquake toppled residential buildings, mosques and offices just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, with an epicenter roughly 20 miles east of the city of Gaziantep, Turkey—making it the deadliest in the world since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan left nearly 20,000 people dead. More than a dozen countries, including the U.S., South Korea and China, as well as the European Union, have sent search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid into Turkey. President Joe Biden said the U.S. has offered “our full support” to Turkey, a NATO ally, as well as equipment and assistance for humanitarian organizations in Syria amid tense diplomatic relations.

Turkish officials restored residents’ access to Twitter Thursday morning, one day after the social media platform was blocked following some criticism over the Turkish government’s purportedly slow response to the earthquake and for earlier planning policies that allegedly caused more wreckage. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of Turkey’s opposition party, accused Erdogan of being responsible for the devastation, blaming Erdogan’s “systematic profiteering politics.” Turkish police arrested five people on Wednesday over “provocative posts” regarding the earthquake on social media, while journalists have been attacked by Turkish authorities for allegedly spreading “disinformation.”