Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.

Among the college degree holders, 44% of job seekers regret their field of study. According to a survey of ZipRecruiter, a survey was done with more than 1,500 college graduates who were seeking for a job. The survey claims that journalism, sociology, communications and education are the top listed most regretted college majors.

ZipRecruiter's monthly survey of 1,500 job seekers published November 2022 Photo by ZipRecruiter

The following diagram shows the top 10 most-regretted majors. As in the survey, the journalism is in the top with 87% of people regretting and wanting to change their majors. Sociology and liberal arts/ general studies comes after it with 72% people regretting their major. Then we have marketing management + research, medial assisting, political science + government, biology and English language + literature on the list for the most regretted college majors.

Students who pursue a major in science, technology, engineering and math are the ones with least rate of regret on their college majors. They are also the one to earn more comparing to other graduates. Computer science majors with an average annual salary of almost $100,000, were the ones with the least rate of regret and were happy with their college degree.