Research shows the happiest job in America

Sneha Neupane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdYQU_0kQWVkUw00
Happy jobPhoto byLadders

According to the analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for several years, agriculture, logging, and forestry have the highest levels of self-reported happiness and the lowest level of self-reported stress compared to any other major jobs. People who were working in the sector of agriculture were satisfied and happy with what they are doing.

The survey was done in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2021. During the survey, the people were asked what they were doing at any given time during the survey. They were also asked about how happy they were, how stressful the work is and how meaningful do you find their work. On the analysis of all three questions, the data was published on a scale of 0 to 6. For agriculture, logging, and forestry the happiness scale is 4.4. On how meaningful the work is, the scale is 5.2 and on how stressful it is, the scale is 1.9 which is good. On the second we have real estate, rental, and leasing, and on the third we have construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXUA4_0kQWVkUw00
Scale of job according to it's happiness, meaning and stressPhoto bybureau of labor statistics

As we can see from the following data, 8 major industries are listed concerning their scale from high to low with their happiness, meaning and stress scale. This is only the survey calculated on average from a group of people doing each specific job. While taking the survey with only one specific person from each job, the result will of course be different because some people do find happiness and satisfaction doing the job they love disregarding the survey data.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# job# happy# work# good# best job

Comments / 31

Published by

I deliver the news that happened recently or is about to happen. I also deliver the news about self improvement habits which helps in each person's day to day life. I'd be grateful if you followed me.

New York State
562 followers

More from Sneha Neupane

Americans with no religious affiliation is rising

In current age much has happened inscribed about the rise of the “nones”—people the one check television set for “nobody” on surveys of conscientious relationship. A 2013 Harris Poll of 2,250 American men, for instance, erect that 23 percent of all Americans have abandoned religion completely. A 2015 Pew Research Center poll stated that 34 to 36 allotment of pertaining to 1000 (those born after 1980) are none and storied the 23 percent figure, increasing that this was a exciting increase from 2007, when only 16 percent of Americans pronounced they were owned by no church. In inexperienced numbers, this converts to an increase from 36.6 million to 55.8 million none. Though backward far behind the 71 percent of Americans the one recognized as Christian in the Pew poll, they are still a important vote block, far degree Jews (4.7 million), Muslims (2.2 million) and Buddhists (1.7 million) linked (8.6 million) and corresponding to concerning a nation effective Christian sects in the way that Evangelical (25.4 percent) and Catholic (20.8 percent).

Read full story
50 comments

Robots and AI replacing humans and taking over jobs

There are two faces to this coin: Robots and AI will take few tasks away persons — but they will also generate new one. Since 2000, machines and mechanization orders have moderately eliminated many production jobs — 1.7 heap of ruling class. On the opposite side, it’s concluded that AI will design 97 heap new tasks by 2025.

Read full story
3 comments

How much debt does an average American have?

The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.

Read full story
Goshen, CA

An entire family targeted in mass shooting in California

In the dawn of Jan. 16, a pair of criminals penniless into a silver apartment in a granular little municipality in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Six public inside were fast try dead, killing-style, new in what the experts reply has happened an distressing rise in homicides in the state’s land center.

Read full story
32 comments

Gun deaths in the US in year 2022

More than 40,000 people lost their lives in the US in gun violence in 2022, the highest that the country witnessed in more than three decades. According to Gun Violence Archive, more than half of these deaths were due to suicides. The number of people being shot in mass shootings was 617. In year 2021, the number was 690, and in year 2020 it was 610.

Read full story
98 comments

A Healthy Diet leads to healthy lifestyle

A healthy diet is a health-promoting and disease-preventing diet that contains multiple nutrients beneficial for our body. The essential nutrients must be consumed on a daily basis for our body to stay fit and fine. Now, we wonder about what nutrients are essential for our body or what amount the nutrition is needed.

Read full story

Good parenting contributes to better functioning in brain

Good parenting is the act of nourishing and promoting a child physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially from infancy to adulthood. All humans grow through different phases and experiences in their life. What we are now is the reflection of what we've learned from the education we get and our past experiences. While growing up, it's the parent's responsibility to support their child in a good way so that they can do better in different sectors of their life. Now, what should the parents do so that their children can be able to tackle any issue fruitfully? According to the research from a psychologist, here are some beneficial ways to be better at parenting.

Read full story

Research shows that Millennials are the happiest working generation whereas Gen-Z are labelled as unhappiest

From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.

Read full story
367 comments

Handle Your Emotions

Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy