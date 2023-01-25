Research shows the happiest job in America

Happy job Photo by Ladders

According to the analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for several years, agriculture, logging, and forestry have the highest levels of self-reported happiness and the lowest level of self-reported stress compared to any other major jobs. People who were working in the sector of agriculture were satisfied and happy with what they are doing.

The survey was done in 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2021. During the survey, the people were asked what they were doing at any given time during the survey. They were also asked about how happy they were, how stressful the work is and how meaningful do you find their work. On the analysis of all three questions, the data was published on a scale of 0 to 6. For agriculture, logging, and forestry the happiness scale is 4.4. On how meaningful the work is, the scale is 5.2 and on how stressful it is, the scale is 1.9 which is good. On the second we have real estate, rental, and leasing, and on the third we have construction.

Scale of job according to it's happiness, meaning and stress Photo by bureau of labor statistics

As we can see from the following data, 8 major industries are listed concerning their scale from high to low with their happiness, meaning and stress scale. This is only the survey calculated on average from a group of people doing each specific job. While taking the survey with only one specific person from each job, the result will of course be different because some people do find happiness and satisfaction doing the job they love disregarding the survey data.