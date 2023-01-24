A Healthy Diet leads to healthy lifestyle

Balanced Diet Photo by IGA

A healthy diet is a health-promoting and disease-preventing diet that contains multiple nutrients beneficial for our body. The essential nutrients must be consumed on a daily basis for our body to stay fit and fine. Now, we wonder about what nutrients are essential for our body or what amount the nutrition is needed.

The essential factors for a balanced diet are carbs, protein, fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and water. Now an active female needs 2,400 calories whereas an active male needs 2,800 to 3,200 calories. For building a healthy and balanced diet your meals vegetables and fruits must be —1/2 of your plate. Green vegetables and beneficial fruits like apple, avocado and many more are the great source for nutrients required for our body. Make sure to add variety each time you consume it. Remember that potatoes aren't counted as vegetables on the healthy eating plate because of their negative impact on blood sugar. Go for whole grains —1/4 of your plate. Whole wheat, barley, oats, and brown rice are great examples of it. The protein-containing foods should be —1/4 of your plate. Fish, beans, and poultry are great sources of protein. Choose healthy plant oil with no unhealthy trans fat. You can choose oils like olive, soy, corn, peanuts, sunflower, and many more.

You should remember that low fat doesn't mean healthy. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Skip the sugary drinks and limit dairy products also stay active so that you won't get obese. Having variety of healthy food in right amount according to your body is definitely the key for a healthy diet.