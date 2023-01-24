Good parenting contributes to better functioning in brain

Good parenting is the act of nourishing and promoting a child physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially from infancy to adulthood. All humans grow through different phases and experiences in their life. What we are now is the reflection of what we've learned from the education we get and our past experiences. While growing up, it's the parent's responsibility to support their child in a good way so that they can do better in different sectors of their life. Now, what should the parents do so that their children can be able to tackle any issue fruitfully? According to the research from a psychologist, here are some beneficial ways to be better at parenting.

Speak in a mannered way. Your child starts learning from you. First of all, the parents themselves should behave properly to expect their children to be the same. Teach them that they should be kind to everyone and talk with everyone with respect. Make an environment such that if they feel like something wrong is happening to them, you are always there to listen without any judgment. Make a fun environment when they are around. Make sure to know what they are feeling and act accordingly to make them feel better. Communicate with them not only as a parent but also as a friend. In this way, they tend to be more honest.

Teach your child to be independent with the small work they do. Make sure to teach your child that they should do their small tasks by themselves which they are capable of doing instead of expecting them to be done by others. This doesn't mean letting them do their all tasks. Make sure to guide them on what should they do to complete certain tasks and help them if needed. Don't make the surroundings too stressful. Properly talk with them. Make a friendly environment and tell them it's ok when they make mistakes. It's a part of learning.

Buy them toys that need creative and logical thinking to be solved. This will eventually help improve the child's problem-solving capacity. Make sure to boost up their self-confidence so that they can talk in any situation confidently.

The neurologist claims good parenting is the foundation of a child's healthy positive development and better functioning mentally, physically as well as emotionally.

