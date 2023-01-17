bright mentality is equivalent to bright personality Photo by Good Reads

Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.

Start focusing on small things which will make you feel better. For example: Try to be more hygienic. Clean your nails, brush your teeth properly, take a fresh shower, clean your space and stay hydrated. Doing these things will eventually make you feel more controlled over yourself, and you'll feel better motivated to do other things.

Practice self-love. Everyone knows that self-love is essential, but not everyone knows how to implement it. For me, self-love includes self-care, putting yourself first, thinking of ways to better yourself, and many more. You came up to read this article as you thought this might help you to become better, which is also an act of self-love. We must know that everyone is unique on their own. Everyone feels left behind or unwanted at many points in their life, making them question their self-worth and trust me, everybody feels the same. First of all, what you need to do is analyze yourself on what you are lacking or what are the things that make you question your self-worth every day. Seek the mistake in yourself first. You might be too self-centered, or you might be too selfish, or you might not be much confident for people to perceive you as a worthy character. Look up to yourself before complaining about other things. This is what people miss out on most of the time. They complain but won't see their own mistake that caused the trouble. Now, after you find out the actual problem, take it positively that you finally spot out what the problem is, and now you can improve on it, which is a good thing. Try seeking ways to improve it every time unless you master it. And now, even though you're trying to be the best for yourself, people will make you question yourself. For such, you need to build a thick layer for yourself so that other people's words won't bother you anymore.

Self Discipline. Nothing remains consistent unless you are disciplined. You get motivated one day to change yourself, to control yourself and your emotions and the next day, you are again the same. No, that's not how it works. Try as hard to follow the same routine you followed yesterday. Remember that once you start procrastinating, you'll do it repeatedly. There will be several emotions or desires to distract you in the way. Don't let the same thing disturb you again and again. Sometimes you might feel the same constant emotion for a certain period or have a rollercoaster of random emotions. The main thing here isn't about emotions but their control of them. When you are about to do one thing, your focus must be only there. Don't let your mind distract you; always be aware of what you are doing. Unless you're self-disciplined, nothing will work your way.

Build trust in yourself. Always trust yourself as you're doing; you'll definitely complete it. Believe in yourself that while you are doing something, you can achieve it without any distractions. If not, you will be in the same loop as before. Waking up, trying to be better, end up being lazy and leaving it. It will repeat again and again. If you are working on something, do it every day because once you skip, you'll form a habit that will eventually lead you to the same old you. Constantly aware of yourself and if that doesn't work, threaten yourself about the consequences that might happen if you don't do it. For this to work out, try manifesting in yourself that everything you do, you complete in it's required time without being distracted by any random emotions.

Be strict with yourself and set boundaries for yourself. Every successful person you see is strict with their routine and does their work well. They enjoy their spare time but have limitations so they won't be distracted by other things that hamper their personal life. This is an excellent way to control yourself and your emotions, which would make you aware that other people near you are not taking over you. Set goals and fulfill them. Live a worldly life. Don't think about what others might think. Know that the thing you're doing is right. Don't panic in tricky situations; try to think what would fix the feeling you're going through. Always think better for yourself, and then you have it.