Lighting of the 110ft steel cross in Pigeon Forge

If you have ever been to or through pigeon forge at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, then you have most likely seen the massive 110 ft cross near light #3 at the wears valley/ parkway intersection on the main strip that leads to gatlinburg.

110 ft cross in pigeon forge ,Tn Jimi Holscher/Smoky Mountain Drone Company

The cross is constructed with a steel framework and covered with a skin of painted metal. The total weight exceeds 60,000 Ibs. It was set into a square concrete foundation 14 ft. deep with a crane after being built on the ground. It is the reminder of the great sacrifice made by Jesus Christ over 2,000 years ago. Now get ready to see it in a whole new light literally as the First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge invites you to this community event of the cross lighting on Good Friday, April 15th @ 8:30pm. You will be able to witness the lighting of the cross from most parking lots near light #3 in pigeon forge situated behind Publix and across the street from Kroger! Please join us for this special event brought to you by the the First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge. The flyer for this event was designed by local artist Tessa Grosholz of TessFX designs & the aerial photograph of the cross was donated by Jimi Holscher, owner of Smoky Mountain Drone Company in sevierville. There will be a Good Friday Musical and Drama @ 7:00 pm at the church to begin the evenings festivities! Everyone is welcome. Come as you are!