David Letterman’s Net Worth is over $45 Million - Is he the Richest late night Host?

David Letterman's name is synonymous with late-night TV. He has been a fixture on television for decades, not just as a host but also as a producer and writer. And when it comes to earnings, he has been one of the most successful people in the business.

In 2015, the year he left his show, The Late Show with David Letterman, he reportedly earned a whopping $30 million. This was a significant jump from his $16 million annual salary in 2010. And while his earnings have not been as well documented since he left the show, it's safe to say that Letterman is still a wealthy man.

David Letterman Photo by Thethings

Aside from his salary as a late-night TV host, Letterman has made wise investments in stocks, including Netflix, PayPal, and FedEx. This has helped him build a substantial portfolio, adding to his already impressive net worth.

But how does Letterman's earnings compare to other late-night TV hosts? Stephen Colbert, who succeeded Letterman as host of The Late Show, reportedly earns $15 million per year. While this is an impressive sum, it pales in comparison to Letterman's reported $50 million per year.

Of course, it's worth noting that Letterman's earnings are not solely from one show or network. He has worked on numerous projects throughout his career, both in front of and behind the camera. So, it's difficult to break down his earnings by project.

What is clear is that Letterman's reign in late-night TV has been nothing short of remarkable. He hosted 6,080 episodes of Late Night and Late Show, surpassing his friend and mentor Johnny Carson as the longest-serving late-night is talk show host in American television history. And his salary earnings were similarly impressive, making him one of the highest-earning people in the business.

David Letterman's legacy in the late-night TV industry is indisputable. He is one of the most well-known and influential hosts in the history of the genre. But how much is he worth, and how does his income compare to other late-night TV hosts?

According to recent reports, David Letterman's net worth is estimated to be between $400 million and $500 million. While his earnings have come from various sources over the years, much of his wealth is believed to have been built during his tenure as host of The Late Show.

However, when compared to other late-night TV hosts, Letterman's income may not seem as impressive. Stephen Colbert reportedly earns $15 million per year, while James Corden was worth $70 million when he left The Late Late Show. Craig Ferguson, who hosted The Late Late Show before Corden, was worth $30 million when he left the show.

In terms of net worth, David Letterman is in the same league as Jay Leno, who is reportedly worth around $450 million. However, it's difficult to determine exactly who is worth more between the two hosts, as reported salary information can vary.

Despite retiring from late-night TV, David Letterman continues to work on various projects, including the highly-rated Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. He also appeared in a comedy special in 2022.

In conclusion, while David Letterman may not be the highest-earning late-night TV host currently, his net worth is a testament to his successful career and lasting impact on the industry.

Hello, I’m Smith Wells! I specialize in writing about topics such as social media, celebrities, and modern entrepreneurship. I would be delighted if you chose to follow me to read my engaging and informative stories. Thank you for considering!