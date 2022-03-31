In-depth Guide to Cost Estimation to Build an App Similar to Gojek

Gojek clone cost estimation NewsBreak

The on-demand business model has overshadowed other businesses, especially brands like Uber, Doordash, and Airbnb are in the limelight because of their outstanding customer service and product. According to the report published by Google, the "on-demand" world is searched more, and the popularity of these apps encourages entrepreneurs to enter the market.

Along with on-demand apps, the concept of super apps is rising across the globe. Super apps like Gojek, WeChat, Rappi, etc., have gained immense popularity in their respective regions as these apps allow customers to access multiple products within a single app. Day-to-day chores like cab booking, food ordering, grocery delivery, and any household services can be booked within the app and can be done in a few steps.

Gojek like apps are gaining the interest of startups and business owners because apps like these are super comfortable to use, convenient, and make life simpler. In addition to being profitable, Go-Jek clone app development saves investors money since multiple mobile apps can be developed at once instead of separately. Invest a handsome amount into an app and receive the desired returns.

Today, Indonesia's super app, Gojek, is battering the lives of two million partners and connecting them with customers. If you are also thinking of developing an app like Gojek for your startup but are clueless about how to build and how much does it cost and survive in the crowded market, this post is for you.

What is a Gojek Clone?

Gojek clone is a ready-made solution, loaded with the best features which allow a customer to pick a service from listed options available on the website or application. If you are looking to build an on-demand multiple services app, here are the services you should include.

Taxi booking services

Bike rental services

Car rentals

Food delivery

Grocery delivery

Medicine delivery

Beauty services

Electrician

Payment facilities

And many more

Make sure you include all the above-listed services in your app, like Gojek. These services will surely help your Gojek like app to reach more audiences. If you are looking for the best app development company for your multi-service business, the below options can help you scale better,

Enter the online service market with the Gojek clone that comes with some powerful features and move your conventional business online. The platform is designed and developed by emerging technologies and brings many business benefits.

Perks of Developing a Super App Like Gojek For Your Business:

All-in-one solution under the single app platform

Customers can access multiple services in a second

Saves storage space

Allow businesses to generate real-time reports

More business opportunities and revenues for the entrepreneurs

Less investment and more profit

How Much Does It Cost to Build An App Like Gojek?

Who does not like to access multiple services within a single app? And this is the main reason why there is a huge demand for Gojek clone development in the market. It is a great chance for startups who are looking for new ideas to venture into the on-demand business world. But most of them are conscious of the cost of the Gojek clone.

So, for those who are seeking ways to make their app like Gojek, here are the three easiest ways of getting it.

A white label solution

A readymade solution

Custom solution

Talking about the Gojek clone development cost, some elements will define the overall cost of your solution, and these elements are:

App Size

The app size is defined by the number of features you wish to include in your Gojek like an app. The more features you will have in your app, the more cost will rise to develop your final product.

App Design

Gojek-like apps come with a user-friendly app design and interface. So their design attracts more customers. So entrepreneurs must have a great design in their solution as it can help them with lucrative long-term results.

Platform

There are mainly two platforms for apps as Play Store and App Store. But, if you want to develop an Android app for the Gojek clone, it will cost you less than iOS app development. So, choose the platform wisely before making an investment.

Above are the prime cost-defining factors. Your app development cost will also be determined by the customized features you want to incorporate into your app to distinguish it from the competition.

Conclusion

You might be wondering why there are so many applications on your phone, but you only use a few of them. Unused applications do more than just take up space; they also disturb you with notifications and messages.

To avoid such things, the Gojek clone app, which combines different services in one app, is very beneficial. This is especially useful for today's tech-savvy generation which wants everything in one click. Due to the growing popularity of on-demand delivery apps such as Rappi, Gojek, and WeChat, it is reasonable to predict that these apps will be around for a long time to come. The competition keeps getting more intense every year.

So, if you have a unique idea, choose the right business model and consult the right technology partner to be a part of this thriving industry.