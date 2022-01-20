Best Content Marketing Strategy For Lead Generation In B2B

evendigit.com

Content marketing is and remains an essential part of a good B2B marketing strategy. With this channel, profitable business leads can be generated and qualified leads can be developed through the sales pipeline to completion.

An average B2B customer uses 3-5 pieces of content before reaching out to a sales rep. 96% of B2B customers choose a supplier who has provided relevant content throughout the buying process. And, B2B customers who previously had exposure to marketing content spend an average of 47% more. All of this makes it clear how effectively B2B content marketing can be used for lead generation and for better lead quality.

In addition to content creation, the distribution strategy should also be taken into account. Whether an in-house team is working on content creation or the task has been outsourced, content marketing is a tactical task.

In order for quality, business leads to success, there are a few simple yet effective steps that can be implemented in a marketing and sales organization.

The important things first

Perspectively, content marketing differs from other B2B marketing channels because it is important to give something back to your target group. Channels such as email marketing and digital marketing generate a mass of ad exposures that send a specific message and in return generate a response that can be interpreted as interest. In the short term, potential customers will receive demo deals or test deals, in the long term a real deal will be made. Content marketing, on the other hand, offers real value to a potential customer in exchange for real interest in the product. The benefit comes in the form of relevant and informative marketing content, most commonly as a blog or downloadable content such as eBooks or whitepapers. But it can also be a bit more varied, such as a video, a podcast or an infographic. This content is created with a dual intent to generate interest in a product or service, but also to share knowledge and stimulate discussion.

Effectively, it will make potential customers more inclined to engage in dialogue because they've experienced a tangible benefit - and they're thinking of the benefit to their business. However, it can also have a positive effect on those who are undecided, as this creates awareness of the problem and trust after reading a few white papers, videos, or blog posts.

But which concrete steps lead to a content marketing strategy that affects all stages of the sales funnel, does not repeat itself, and is consistent in its results?

1) Optimized buyer personas

If buyer personas are not already in use, then they should be created quickly. And if there are any, they should be perfect. A buyer persona is a representation of the ideal customer. The more information that can be attributed to it, the better. It should be ensured that both generic information and specific preferences are available. For example:

Generic questions:

In which industry is the potential customer?

What means of production, etc. does he need to make his product/service work?

Who are his customers?

What is his annual turnover?

How many employees does he have?

In which region / in which markets is he active?

These questions are similar to the information needed to turn a prospect into a near-marketing qualified lead.

However, there are still a few details left:

What is his job title/title?

What is his seniority level?

What is his decision maker level?

Can he make a decision alone?

What is its lead time for purchasing?

What's his budget?

What are his needs?

When is he in the office or available?

Equipped with these details, a sales organization usually has several different buyer personas, depending on the use case or industry.

Why are buyer personas important? As soon as the ideal customer is known in detail, it becomes clear which approach and information will have a positive effect on him. It is easier to align marketing research and keep market observation efficient. All of this is the basis for successful marketing content that meets the needs of potential buyers in a targeted manner and delivers value. Marketing communication loses its advertising character, the value and quality of the offer can be optimized using content marketing and the potential for new leads increases. But buyer personas are constantly changing. It therefore makes sense to update them regularly, for example every six months.

2) Topics and Channels

After optimal buyer personas have been created, the ideal topics and channels can be found on this basis:

What information is the ideal buyer interested in?

What broad themes will work? (2 to 3 topics)

What niche topics are there? (5 to 10 topics)

All topics should be tailored to the specific needs of the buyer persona. This raises the question of which channel the ideal buyer prefers to use to consume this information. Is he more inclined to read or watch a video? If it is more about details and in-depth information, a 60-second video will not make sense. Instead, a blog article, white paper, or 15-minute podcast might have a better impact:

Which media definitely fit the buyer persona?

Which media are tested?

Which media are excluded?

Finally, where do the ideal buyers like to interact with marketing content? Publishing marketing content on your own website is a strategic must. In this way, a community can be built and SEO activities promoted. Other channels are:

email shots

social media

Newsletter

Sponsored Content

Etc.

Combined with the ideal frequency, content marketing will generate a lot of new business contacts.

3) Content Calendar

A calendar for all marketing content takes time, but is a key element of a successful content marketing strategy. Ideally, the plan shows what content should be published when and where on a weekly basis:

Broad topics spread over a month for a general overview

Niche topics spread throughout the weeks to emphasize details and deepen key content

Distribution of all topics to the media types, e.g. blog post, white paper, podcast, infographic, etc.

Definition of the channels used for each topic or for each content

Definition of social media and promotion channels for each content

PARK 7 provides more detailed information on the efficient production of marketing content, including a template for an editorial calendar.

On this basis, the content production can be planned in detail:

Define editorial deadline for each planned content

What input is required from the copywriters?

What input is required from graphic design?

Final editing and correction loops

It is advisable to plan for just six months at first and to test the editorial plan and content production. This test will show some areas for optimization in content planning and production and will subsequently enable the creation of an annual plan.

4) Positioning as an opinion leader

Curata

Academic statistics and studies

Information from well-known influencers

Own studies and benchmark analyses

As soon as the goal has been reached and the positioning is successful, the interested parties will take action themselves and get in touch. The result is credibility. The sender brand is linked to expertise and trust. And that will be helpful for all B2B marketing channels, but also in sales.

5) Reporting & KPIs

With any marketing strategy, reporting and analysis is just as important as success. This is especially true for content marketing, where constant analysis and optimization work is required. It should be ensured that not only good processes, tools and plans are used, but also relevant metrics are recorded to optimize the strategy. These relevant metrics and KPIs differ depending on the buyer persona. Basically, there should be good website analysis software that shows the number of views or downloads that the marketing content has achieved. Other metrics can be:

Consumption: Page views, unique visitors, average time on page, email open, email clicks, downloads

Retention: Return Rate, Bounce Rate, Pages per Visit, Unsubscribers/ Opt-Out , Follower Count, Feed Subscribers

, Follower Count, Feed Subscribers Sharing: Social Media Shares, Social Media Likes, Email Forwards

Engagement: Comments, Session Duration, Page Depth

Lead Generation: New Leads Generated, Existing Leads Touched, Funnel Conversion Rate

Sales: Pipeline Generated, Pipeline Touched, Revenue Influenced

Production/Cost: Time To Publish, Content Throughput, Content Backlog, Production Cost per Post/Piece, Distribution Costs per Post

Marketing content takes time to take effect. It will not be immediately available and consumed on all channels. So it will be a few weeks before the KPIs can really be used.

Overall, content marketing creates another marketing channel with which potential customers can be addressed alternatively and specifically according to their position in the sales funnel. It's not just about initiating a hard "yes" or "no," it's about building a relationship and keeping the channel open all the time. The effort is considerable, but a good content marketing strategy will create positive effects on marketing, sales and customer loyalty, so that not only new customers are won, but existing customers are maintained.