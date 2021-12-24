How Much Does It Cost To Develop an App Like UberEats in 2022

NewsBreak

Restaurants and food stores are at the forefront of the hospitality industry in terms of growth and expansion. Across the globe, online food delivery is a multibillion-dollar business, and the food ordering app is the most popular one among urban residents. Many food delivery apps are popular in the United States, like Doordash, Seamless, UberEats, etc. These apps have outgrown their expected profits and popularity in recent years.

Thanks to food delivery apps, customers have been able to locate restaurants, order their favorite dishes, and have them delivered to their location. Despite their top-quality features, these apps have met the expectations of their users in every way. A restaurant finder app such as UberEats would also leverage this demand.

The restaurant industry has become dominated by food delivery apps and compelling restaurateurs to think that developing an app like UberEats would be a good choice for them as it is a viable business model and will provide a variety of growth opportunities. The setup costs for an online food delivery business are lower than those for a restaurant.

Now, without any ado, let's discuss the cost to create an app like UberEats and what components affect its overall costing in brief.

But First, Some Important Stats

By 2025, the global digital food delivery market will reach a market value of $449,292 million and grow at a CAGR of 10%. Statista estimates that this market can increase to 16% by 2022. Thanks to the pandemic and our busy lives, we've become highly accustomed to food delivery apps, which leave no time to prepare food. They're helping to get food to our doorsteps every day.

Today's food delivery app market has dozens of players, but only a few are close to the bigwigs - Zomato , UberEats , GrubHub , and Doordash . With over a million users and a database of thousands of restaurants, UberEats is making its way into the growing market.

What is UberEats?

Uber Eats is a well-known food delivery service that users can use to order food and drinks from various restaurants, bars, cafes, and more. Users can order food and drinks through the official Uber Eats website and iOS and Android apps.

Originally part of UberFRESH, UberEATS evolved into its app after being spun off in 2014, and the brand has since altered its name to UberEATS.

With Uber Eats, you can quickly and easily order food online.

If you do not already have an account, you need to create one first.

Once you log in, you can view restaurants that have partnered with Uber Eats, browse menus, and order food all in one place.

Order through the app and pay with your phone once you find what you want.

Now, you know what UberEats is, it's time to discuss important features that play an important role in deciding the cost of an UberEats clone.

Top Features to Integrate into UberEats Clone

There is a distinct interface for each UberEats stakeholder; each interface has multiple features. Among them are:

Customer module

Delivery provider module

Admin module

Restaurant module

Let's go through each one of them.

Customer Module

Customers are the vital part of any business, and when they download the app or access a website, an app like UberEats should consist of the following features,

Homepage

Menu

Cart

Multiple payment options

Social media login

Estimated delivery time

Reward, loyalty, coupons

Delivery Provider Module

The delivery provider makes sure the food is delivered quickly. Customers can track their orders through the delivery login. Among its other features are:

Registration

Order management

Status update

Booking history

Earning details

Push notification

Online support

Wallet

Admin Module

In addition, the admin panel is used for managing the entire application as well as the activities of its users, and it should include the following features,

Robust login

Restaurant management

Customer management

Technical payment

Finance management

Management of delivery providers

Restaurant Module

Restaurants use this module to manage orders, menus, and deals and advertise and place specials and sponsored listings. And below mentioned features ensure a smooth order delivery process.

Registration

Payment process

Order management

Dashboard

Order accept or decline

Manage menu and profile

Once you've mastered the basic elements of an app like UberEats, it's time to focus on its costing part. However, these are the basic features; anyone can add or remove them as per their business standards.

How Much Does It Cost To Build an UberEats Clone?

A project like developing an on-demand food delivery app such as UberEats is not a simple task, which can simply fit into any existing category and allow for a specific set of features to be adopted. Developers often find it tough to predict the actual cost of building an application like UberEats.

As a start, if you are expecting the app structure to be similar to UberEats, the app development cost will be higher than usual. In addition, app development costs and timelines can be affected by some factors. Let's drill straight down to the factors affecting app development costs before jumping to the final estimation.

App development team

App complexity

App testing

Integration of features

App designing

According to the features and functionalities of the product, these are rough estimations, but it is always advisable to seek expert advice and consultation.

The Key Takeaway!

That was a long read. Taking your business to another level and earning significant revenues will be possible with this system. It is a challenge to bring something similar to the market since UberEats, and similar apps have been around for a long time. But you can stand tall in the crowd and take your business to the next level if you hire mobile app developers who can blend creativity and innovation.