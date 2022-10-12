A video of a dog copying an owner's expression went viral over the internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden

One of the most popular pets in America is the dog. According to the American Pet Products Association, 70 percent of Americans own a pet in their home, and dogs are at the top of the list. Sixty-nine million dogs are pets in the American home.

Dogs are fascinating creatures. They have a rich history, dating back at least 15,000 years. They're considered man's best friend, providing unconditional love to their owners. Besides, dogs have been used as domestic animals for security reasons since ancient times.

Dogs are interesting, but they're also funny. You might see many videos of dogs doing funny things which make us laugh. Similarly, I also brought a video to you which will make you laugh. In the video, we can see a man and a dog sitting on a sofa.

When a person arrives at the house, the man moves his face toward the arriving person; similarly, the dog also moves his face with its owner as his owner did. The way the dog moved his face gave a lot of funny and adorable views to the viewers, which made people laugh.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden on his account with the caption, "Oh come on, be quiet, we're watching the game." The video gets over 500k views and thousands of likes, comments, and shares within a day. The video is much fun and shows the love between the man and the dog.

A user commented, "so funny, I get that love it..."
Another user commented, "Look at this two they are so connected."

What do you think about this cute video? Be sure to follow and give your precious opinion in the comment section.

I have completed software engineering. I am a passionate writer and love to write about science, history, mysteries, and the latest news.

