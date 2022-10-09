A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden

Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.

What do you usually do when you meet your family after a long time? We start hugging them and initiate handshaking, and our eyes fill tears of love.

Like us, animals also have a feeling for their family, and they also care about their family. A similar video of a chimpanzee is getting viral over the internet. In the video, we can see a chimpanzee meeting his family and friends and hugging and kissing each other as we humans do.

A Twitter user named Buitengebieden uploaded the video on his Twitter account. The video was originally uploaded on an Instagram page named liberiachimprescueprotection (Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection), an organization dedicated to saving and rescuing chimpanzees worldwide. The video gets more than one million views and thousands of likes, comments and shares.

The video completely shows the value of family in our life. This video touched the bottom of my heart, and after watching this video, I missed my academic day when I came home on vacation. Similarly, I was hugging my mom, dad and siblings.

A user commented, “ There’s lesson here for humans!”

Another user commented, “ A true delight to watch. simple, affectionate family greetings.”

