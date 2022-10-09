A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden

We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.

Every time I see this adorable pup, I smile in the real world or on social media. I feel warm from inside. Dogs are always loyal to their owner and very friendly with the people who treat them well. It's hard not to fall in love with that adorable little dog!

Children playing with a dog can be very entertaining. Dogs are always a delight to watch with their wagging tails, excited barks and playful nips. A similar video I found on social media is this adorable video making a smile on the viewer's face.

A video was getting viral over the internet where a two-year-old boy was playing with their neighbor's doggy, and this cute video made smile on every viewer's face. In this video, a two-year-old boy throws the ball to his neighbor's yard, and the dog catches it and then returns to the boy by climbing over the yard's wall—this eleven-second video puts a smile on everyone's face.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden with the caption, "Two-year-old playing fetch neighbor's dog" Within a day video got more than one million views and more than five thousand people retweeted, and the video got tons of comments and shared. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube by Erin Richter 4 years ago. Buitengebieden uploaded it on his Twitter account and now video-stunning people over the internet.

A user commented, "Cutest thing I ever saw."

Another user commented, "How cute is this, winning on both side of the fence, love this!"

What do you think about this cute video? Be sure to follow and give your precious opinion in the comment section.