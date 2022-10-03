Viral Video: A herd of deer quenching thirst with the water of this beautiful lake in Switzerland

Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden

Now the Internet is a medium that shows us both beautiful parts as well as terrifying things that happen in the world. But here, I recently found a pleasing video on social media that touched the bottom of my heart, and I think your heart will fall in love like mine.

The video belongs from Switzerland, and if I am talking about Switzerland, you can imagine heaven in your mind, and I am talking about a video of a group of deer seen in a lovely blue sparkling lake. This group of deer came there to drink water from the lake, and this scenario stunned people over the internet.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden with the caption "Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland." Within a day, the video got more than 1.5 million views, more than 90k likes, and more than 13k retweets. The video is surfing the internet and people are falling in love with this beautiful scenario of nature.

In the video, we can see this group of deer extinguishing its thirstiness in the serene and peaceful environment of this the lake. The video is much relieving and shows the hidden beauty of nature.

Switzerland is a small country in the heart of Western Europe with 1500 lakes and dense mountain forests. The Swiss landscape ranges from snow-covered mountains to green Alpine meadows. These meadows are the source of the country’s development as a farming and trading nation.

A user commented “This is just magnificent. They look so healthy and happy. The water is so blue!”

Another user commented “ This looks like a scene from a Disney movie!”