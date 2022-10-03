The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden

The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.

But do you know who the person behind this puppet is? His name is Alex Mihajlovski; he was born in Macedonia. A passionate marionette puppet player and renowned with the name Alex Barti.

Alex has been engaged in puppetry since 1988. In 2003 Alex was founded by various producers who promoted Alex's art to a significant stage. Alex's puppet's name is Barti, and people renowned his name uniquely as Alex Barti.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden. Within a day video got 3.4 million views, more than 23k people retweeted it, and more than 125k people liked it.

Puppetry has been performed since ancient times. Researchers have found evidence of puppetry art in Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greek. Puppetry has been a world-famous art since ancient times. The Puppetry shown in the video is called marionette puppetry, one of the most complex puppetry systems in the world of Puppetry.

But sadly, one thing I have to say is that such unique art has been disappearing, and, like Alex, few artists are being left in the world. We have to take steps to save such unique ancient art.

A user commented “Nowadays kids are watching their phones. Technology ruined all.

Another user commented “ Quite ingeniously hilarious it should be on America’s got talent!”

