Chinese Scientists Create World's First Cloned Arctic Wolf

The world's first cloned wild arctic wolf - Maya - lies beside a lawn, as shown in a video released by the Beijing-based Sinogene BiotechnolImage credit Global Times

As human evolution is growing, many animals are near extinction— one of the endangered species Arctic Wolf is listed on the Red List by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Now a Chinese Biotechnology firm named Sinogene Biotechnology Co created a clone of this arctic wolf.

The wolf is named Maya because of a gene taken from the skin of a 16-year-old wolf who died last year in Canada. The Scientist brought her genes to Harbin Polarland, China. Where scientists have done experiments on the genes of Maya with seven beagles; from these seven beagles, one gave birth to a baby on 10 June, similar to the arctic wolf. Beagle also shares ancestral genes with the arctic wolf, and that's why Scientists have experimented with the beagle.

"To save the endangered animal, we started the research cooperation with Harbin Polarland on cloning the arctic wolf in 2020. After two years of painstaking efforts, the arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world," Mi Jidong, the company's general manager of the Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology Co, said at a press conference in Beijing.

Last week, the firm announced that Maya had completed 100 days, and now she is in very healthy condition. According to scientists, this experiment brings a significant milestone in animal cloning, and scientists believe that the endangered species near extinction can be protected.

