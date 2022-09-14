One of the world's oldest zoos has shut down down after 186 years

Rodw at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The covid-19 has hit the world drastically, from human to economic losses. It had an adverse effect on our live. Around the globe, many public places have observed intense negative effects. One of covid's effect has been seen to The Bristol Zoo is situated in Bristol in South West England. The fifth-largest Zoo in the world has now been closed permanently.

The past six years have observed a decline in visitors to the Zoo. The worst things happened when the UK government declared a lockdown. The Zoo followed a financial crisis, which led to its closing of Zoo.

The Bristol Zoo Covers 12 acres of land with seven thousand different animals; over 420 other species have been placed in the Zoo and saved more than 175 species in their rescue.

Since its beginning, it has served more than 90 million people, and millions have lovely memories associated with it.

Ms. Sarah Farell, a school teacher in Bristol who had been married to Jon In the garden of Bristol Zoo, described how she loved the Zoo's atmosphere. Paul Lewis, who has been his third generation working in a zoo, was embarrassed, and "I, as others are, am sorry to see the zoo close as it holds many memories for my family," he said to BBC.

Dr. Justin Morris, Chief Executive –Bristol Zoological Society, said to the Independent, "Bristol Zoo Gardens is a special place for so many people and we want to give them a chance to come, to see our animals and the gardens and to talk about their memories."

Dr. Morris added, "This is our legacy. Our way of guaranteeing that people throughout the Bristol area will still be able to enjoy the gardens for generations to come."