A video of a goat and a baby monkey sharing some berries is now the cutest thing on the internet

Grab Screen short from Youtube channel named Animal Homes

The Internet never stopped to stunned us—one more entertainment video surfing on the Internet and pleasing viewers' eyes. A video of a monkey and a goat's friendship caught people's attention on the Internet. Monkeys are well known for their social behavior. Friendships between two different animals are rarely formed in the jungle, but I think you had never heard of a friendship between a monkey and a goat.

A Twitter user from the Netherlands uploaded a video on his Twitter handle of a goat and a monkey sharing berries. This video was originally uploaded on a YouTube channel named "Animal Home" last year.

The video uploaded on Twitter got 8 million views and more than 276k likes, thousands of cute comments and shares in just three days. The video shows a man calling out a goat, withholding berries in his hand.

While listening to the man's voice, the goat comes toward him and starts eating the berries present in his hand of man. In the video, the cutest scene is where the clinging monkey on the goat's neck also starts eating berries and comes to the goat's back to enjoy the event.

This duo is getting exclusive love over the Internet. One of the users wrote, "Perhaps one of the most incredible animal video I' ever seen. Doesn't get more precious than this !!" And another user showing his love wrote, "Truly inspiring about the togetherness of God's fellow creature, amazing."

What do you think about it? Please share your precious opinion with us and don't forget to share.