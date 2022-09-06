Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans

Photo by Vincent Cloutier on pexels

Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator.

Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.

Fritillaria delavayi is a greenish herb that blooms every five years with a yellow flower. However, this Fritillaria species is rapidly losing its yellow flowers, and its brilliant green leaves have begun to gray and brown. As per the study, the plants are bright green and yellow, where human indulgence is less compared to regions with high human access.

"It's remarkable to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the coloration of wild organisms, not just on their survival but on their evolution itself," said Professor Martin Stevens of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall

To avoid being eaten by herbivores, many plants have developed camouflage, but, in this case, camouflage has developed in resistance to human collectors.

"Like other camouflaged plants we have studied, we thought the evolution of camouflage of this fritillary had been driven by herbivores, but we didn't find such animals," said Dr. Yang Niu of the Kunming Institute of Botany.

It is a part of natural selection that the living organisms adapt according to an environment, like fish named Atlantic cod and Pink salmon, which changed their size to save themselves from predators. The research is in progress and conducted by the Kunming Institute of Botany (Chinese Academy of Sciences) and the University of Exeter.