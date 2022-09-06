Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans

Smith Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VogwV_0hh97sXr00
Photo by Vincent Cloutier on pexels

Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator.

Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.

Fritillaria delavayi is a greenish herb that blooms every five years with a yellow flower. However, this Fritillaria species is rapidly losing its yellow flowers, and its brilliant green leaves have begun to gray and brown. As per the study, the plants are bright green and yellow, where human indulgence is less compared to regions with high human access.

"It's remarkable to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the coloration of wild organisms, not just on their survival but on their evolution itself," said Professor Martin Stevens of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall

To avoid being eaten by herbivores, many plants have developed camouflage, but, in this case, camouflage has developed in resistance to human collectors.

"Like other camouflaged plants we have studied, we thought the evolution of camouflage of this fritillary had been driven by herbivores, but we didn't find such animals," said Dr. Yang Niu of the Kunming Institute of Botany.

It is a part of natural selection that the living organisms adapt according to an environment, like fish named Atlantic cod and Pink salmon, which changed their size to save themselves from predators. The research is in progress and conducted by the Kunming Institute of Botany (Chinese Academy of Sciences) and the University of Exeter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

I have completed software engineering. I am a passionate writer and love to write about science, history, mysteries, and the latest news.

Los Angeles County, CA
2162 followers

More from Smith Johnson

This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned

Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.

Read full story

These mounds are America's oldest human-made structures, older than the pyramids of Egypt

The LSU Campus Mounds pictured here are the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas.Photo: LSU. Researchers have found America's oldest human-made structure at Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus. Louisiana State University has two grassy mounds of about 20 feet in height. It is believed it was old but after analyzing burnt animal bones, reed, and cane plants. The radiocarbon dating results showed that the mounds were constructed thousands of years ago.

Read full story
15 comments

The people of the Torjana Tribe dig up their dead relatives every year for a good 'tidying up'

Manene tradition, which involves the changing of clothes for the deceasedRaiyaniM, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The Torajan tribe of Indonesia has a unique way of remembering loved ones. The people dig up their relatives' bodies from the graves every three years. The dead bodies are kept in coffins with formalin in the grave, so the body is preserved and dug out at specific times of the year. Then they treat the deceased to a new outfit, cigarettes, feed them, and even take photographs. This ritual is named Ma'nene, which means' care of the ancestors.

Read full story
114 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cuteness

Just see the video of the porcupine, it will make you smile on your face, and I think your heart will melt like chocolate. The internet never stops surprising us, and here is one more video I found. A video of a porcupine eating corn goes viral on the internet.

Read full story
23 comments

A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance

Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.

Read full story
331 comments

Scientists have discovered an animal that changed its genes to adapt to anaerobic respiration

Grab Screenshot from Youtube channel name TomoNews US. All animal required energy to perform its survival function. A common chemical mechanism through which living things take in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide is called aerobic respiration. This process allows cells to get the energy they need to perform various tasks, such as metabolizing nutrients.

Read full story
7 comments

New research suggests the Arctic temperature rises four times faster than the globe

A new study claims that the Arctic region is warming four times faster. As they compared the Arctic amplification ratio with the ratio from 1979 to 2021, they found an increment of four fold. The previous study suggested only two or three times as fast compared to the globe.

Read full story
6 comments

A Human-Sized Penguin Fossil Found In New Zealand

Researchers from New Zealand have found a previously unknown species of ancient gigantic penguin that roamed the nation in the Paleocene Epoch Era (a time between 66 and 56 million years ago).

Read full story
1 comments

Internet Stunned: Watch Snake Giving Birth to Live Babies

The snake birthing video was posted on Facebook by the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, a zoo dedicated to animal rehabilitation. In an extremely rare phenomenon of live birth in a reptile, a video was taken of a snake giving birth to 11 offspring.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation

Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to Mr. Worrall, the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.

Read full story
15 comments

Hypnotic scene: Fish "tornado" swirling underwater

On social media, a video depicting a school of fish combining to construct a tornado-like structure has gone viral. It is unknown where exactly this enormous underwater creation occurred, but it appears to have been caused by hundreds of little fish moving in unison in the same direction in what is known as "schooling" and creating a tornado. Underwater creatures are known to have unique traits and powers that draw people in, and this video is no different.

Read full story

Mystery 'Alien' Holes Discovered on the Seafloor of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Approximately 1.6 miles beneath the ocean floor, the team of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer discovered a number of strange holes. They were exploring the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a mostly undiscovered portion of the seabed that is part of the world's longest mountain range.

Read full story

Scientists found a mummy who died due to constipation.

In 1937, a man called Guy Skiles discovered the naturally preserved and mummified bones in a rockshelter near the confluence of the Rio Grande and Pecos rivers in South Texas. The mummy was preserved at a private museum until 1968, when it was given to the Institute of Texas.

Read full story
30 comments

According to a study, bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes

According to the study, Some naturally existing lake bacteria grow speedier and much more proficiently on plastic waste remnants than on natural waste. 29 European lakes were studied by the researchers.

Read full story

A scientist invented anti-distraction helmet to avoid disturbance

"The Isolator" by Hugo Gernsback.Photo: WorldRadioHistory.com/Science and Invention. If you can't focus at work, you might blame your smartphone or your surrounding. But distraction isn't new. Hugo Gernsback, an inventor, presented the concept for his "Isolator" helmet in 1925. The Isolator is a spooky-looking headpiece that shuts out sound and vision so that the wearer may concentrate on their task.

Read full story
7 comments

Innsbruck is building a quantum computer that goes beyond zero and one.

Austrian Quantum physicist Martin Ringbauer in the lab at the University of Innsbruck. The binary system of computation has long been used by computers. A quantum computer has been built by an Innsbruck researcher that is reported to be more powerful and capable of handling more states.

Read full story
1 comments

Mysterious mechanism: clownfish adapt their size to that of their home anemones

The fish's capacity to reproduce is enhanced by this phenomenon. We are all well known for the animated film "Finding Nemo". The clownfish, or anemonefish, is one of the known marine species. Scientists have found that the growth of the little anemone residents adjusts to the size of their original sea anemone. Scientific Reports revealed the findings of a series of laboratory experiments in which clownfish were seen in anemones of varying shapes and sizes.

Read full story

Opinion: I got an idea to add a swing to the tree house and started working on it. 

This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced first-hand; used with permission. Let me tell you an incident that happened to me when I tried to build my own tree house. I built it in the backyard during the weekend, and when you are done with your work and go into the tree house, you have a sense of pride because you can see your project. I was so happy to take a break from building it when suddenly an idea popped up in my head. How about I add some swings?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy