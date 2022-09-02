These mounds are America's oldest human-made structures, older than the pyramids of Egypt

The LSU Campus Mounds pictured here are the oldest known man-made structures in the Americas. Photo: LSU

Researchers have found America's oldest human-made structure at Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus. Louisiana State University has two grassy mounds of about 20 feet in height. It is believed it was old but after analyzing burnt animal bones, reed, and cane plants. The radiocarbon dating results showed that the mounds were constructed thousands of years ago.

There are 800 similar types of mounds discovered in Louisiana. Most mounds are ruined now, but mounds at LSU's Campus are well-preserved mounds found in Louisiana. It is almost 11000 years old and is now listed on National Register for Historic Places. The mounds were used for ceremonial purposes, the study suggested.

The study has amazed the researchers that the mounds are even older than the Egyptian pyramid named pyramid of Djoser, which is 4700 years old. In comparison, mounds found at Louisiana State University are about 11000 years old. These two mounds, A and B, are 7500 years and 11000 years old, respectively.

According to researchers, mound B was abandoned about 8200 years ago, and for 1000 years, the mound wasn't used. The researchers believed that the uncertain temperature fall of about 36 degrees Celsius in the Northern hemisphere has impacted adversely and continued for 160 years.

"We don't know why they abandoned the mounds around 8,200 years ago, but we do know their environment changed suddenly and dramatically, which may have affected many aspects of their daily life," Ellwood said.

Efforts are underway at the institution to protect these historic sites. Researchers have long warned students and tourists not to use the mounds as seating.