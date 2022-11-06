News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.

Hwy 101 Gaviota Rest Areas remain closed for improvements - drivers look forward to a break soon Wendy H Kaiser/Smiles2all-Creative Projects

Per www.noozhawk.com article of Feb. 6, 2022, “Gaviota Rest Areas Now Scheduled to Reopen in April after $4.6 million in Upgrades.” Well, it is November 2022 and both the north and south rest areas in Gaviota are still closed. Apparently they were closed for "wastewater treatment system installation and other improvements.” Being a strong supporter of wastewater treatment and other improvements I figure patience is a virtue; however, being a former auto injury claim adjuster, the number of serious and fatal accidents in the area showing up in the local news every week are very concerning.

Has there been an increase in accidents since the closures? Have you noticed a difference? Being new to the area I am not sure. Do you have any rest area concerns? I have written to Senator Limon to find out what light she may be able to shed on when the rest areas will actually reopen. I await her response (stay tuned for an update). Time will tell if the frequency and severity of accidents will diminish.

Folks could use a break - looking forward to the rest areas being improved and reopened. Please buckle up and stay safe. Be kind to the other drivers so we can all arrive alive.