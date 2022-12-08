Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder

One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.

drug abuse Photo by freepik.com

Understanding the damage drug use can cause can make it easier to be silent or reduce stress and anxiety when others are being abused. Illegal drugs have become more accessible than ever and many devices are being used as a solution without fear of side effects.

Drug abuse can cause mental health problems

The incidence of addiction and mental illness has increased over the years. Many people who are interested in drug abuse do not know that mental illness can be caused by drug abuse. Many types of depression, anxiety, psychosis, and mood disorders can occur or worsen during drug abuse.

It is hoped that most psychological changes are reversible with the right treatment at the right time. Severe abuse, including the use of inhalants containing toxic chemicals, can cause brain damage. Stopping drug use as soon as possible is the best way to avoid mental illness.

What is the connection between mental health and addiction?

With more than 9.2 million Americans struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health issues, there's no denying how intertwined the brain and addiction are. Although it is unclear whether substance abuse or psychological changes came first, the presence of both is concerning.

Alcohol abuse can worsen symptoms such as depression and anxiety, causing people to use stronger drugs to self-medicate with negative emotions. This cycle continues until the drug use is constant and the person is completely off the substance. Although this is the case, detox therapy can be a safe way for those who need it.

Effects on the brain and heart

The effects of the drug depend on the type of drug used, the four main types of illicit drugs are:

1. Sedatives, including marijuana and cocaine

2. Drugs like morphine and opium

3. Hallucinogens, including LSD and ecstasy

4. Stimulants, including cocaine and methamphetamine

Prescription drugs like Adderall and Oxycontin can be abused and affect the brain. One of the most important things that can change the way the mind works is eating. The drug interacts with neurotransmitters in the brain responsible for sending signals that activate many areas.

An example is an increase in dopamine production due to drug use. Because production is supported by external inputs, the level in the brain drops to zero. When the drug is no longer in the body, it cannot reach the dopamine levels that suppress the reward you feel when you do something enjoyable.