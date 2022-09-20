5 Types of IT Security Solutions You Should be Aware of

Source: Canva

Along with the innovations that we experience with the IT tools used for business is the evolution and inception of far more severe, more complex threats—and this has been the case since most of us were onboarded to workplace modernization.

To put the threat landscape in perspective, someone out there just suffered a form of a cyber attack in the last 39 seconds or one of the unfortunate victims of 23,000 DDoS attacks in the last 24 hours. And the list just goes on, which would surely call for stronger IT security solutions more than ever.

However, establishing a sturdy security protocol across one’s infrastructure is not a one-size-fits-all deployment. It’s more of implementing specific security solutions and customizing each according to one’s requirements. Because of this, knowing the different types of IT security solutions is now a necessity. Let’s have a closer look at the five most common types.

Cloud Security

With how massive cloud adoption across industries has been in the past few years, it’s no surprise that cloud platforms have become one of the main targets of cybercriminals. And with more and more businesses and users becoming informed about the best practices for cloud security, the cloud-based attacks went down by 25% in early 2022.

This is also signifying how achievable cloud security can be. It is safeguarding the usage of your chosen provider's scalable apps and services (Google, Azure, AWS, and others), be they in a private or public cloud setup. Here are a few tools that you can use to establish to start your cloud security:

Unified Threat Management (UTM) – It compresses security functionalities such as anti-virus, web and content filtering, and anti-spam in one hardware or software deployment.

– It compresses security functionalities such as anti-virus, web and content filtering, and anti-spam in one hardware or software deployment. Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) – It’s software that manages and monitors all the activities across users and apps and is responsible for enforcing cloud security policies.

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Source: Canva

When digital transformation led every device, website, app, and other types of online platform to be interconnected, the Internet of Things came into play. It revolves around learning user behaviors and harnessing that data to give a more streamlined user experience whenever we use anything over the internet. It's also the main reason you see product ads relevant to your last online search.

And since it’s mostly comprised of user behavior data, the IoT market has grown rapidly and is expected to skyrocket up to $18.6 billion this year. And what do you expect from a high-yielding technology with global users? It also has become low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals. In fact, there are three security challenges that IoT faces:

Remote exposure – Hackers take advantage of its high accessibility and can launch attacks from anywhere in the world.

– Hackers take advantage of its high accessibility and can launch attacks from anywhere in the world. Lack of industry foresight – It led users to be more technologically dependent without a standard way of protecting IoT endpoints.

– It led users to be more technologically dependent without a standard way of protecting IoT endpoints. Resource constraints – Not all IoT-enabled devices and platforms can implement anti-viruses or firewalls against attacks.

Establishing IoT security should cover not just the digital assets but also the devices, networks, technologies, and processes. But in doing so, you only have to secure three main areas:

Devices – Ensure that each is tamper-resistant, updated, implemented with data protection, and has undergone thorough testing.

– Ensure that each is tamper-resistant, updated, implemented with data protection, and has undergone thorough testing. Network – See to it that you have implemented authentication, encryption, regulated traffic, and network segments.

– See to it that you have implemented authentication, encryption, regulated traffic, and network segments. Data – Safeguard critical data, keep only necessary information, and protect network communications.

Network Security

In a growing workplace, devices are most likely connected and tied into a network regardless of the size. You're prone to various external threats without a properly implemented network security protocol. One known threat that's been infiltrating networks is phishing. And just a few months back, the global rate of phishing attacks rose to 61%. This tells us that many are still unable to establish IT security solutions for their networks or don’t know how to.

Network security is implemented to prevent unauthorized users from getting inside your network and stop them from manipulating your critical data and how users access it. For establishing network security, you can start with a network security assessment that should cover the following steps:

Determine critical data & their value

Evaluate IT infrastructure vulnerability

Simulate attacks

Log results

Deploy solutions & monitor performance

Endpoint Security

The endpoints in one's infrastructure are like doorways where users access data. And with the broader adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) setup across businesses, these doorways are often overlooked or mismanaged, posing great risks for cyberattacks. 68% of businesses have fallen victim to these endpoint attacks, which lead to compromised company data.

With endpoint security in place, the protection being implemented is at the device level. This means that authorized devices' activities and behaviors are monitored, preventing them from accessing unsecured sites, networks, and the like. Here are measures that you can take to establish endpoint security:

Device management using software – Allows automated implementation of security policies across company devices with the capability to control and monitor their access.

– Allows automated implementation of security policies across company devices with the capability to control and monitor their access. Advanced malware protection – Establishes different layers of security and detection protocols that highly reduce cyberattack risks.

App Security

Source: Canva

Apps have been a major part of our daily lives, whether for personal use or work. And with this usage intensity, many cybercriminals devise ways to infiltrate apps and even create malicious applications for us to install or access unknowingly. This year, research shows that 75% of phishing sites are primarily targeted at mobile devices—a major threat to a generation where most of their transactions and interactions are happening inside an app.

With app security, apps are meticulously and intentionally coded to attain the highest security level possible against attacks. It’s another layer of security that also involves analyzing the app code to determine and mitigate vulnerabilities that may arise during an app's usage.

You may take some precautions to enhance app security:

Secure your app servers and data

Do app penetration tests regularly to check vulnerabilities

Be mindful of using third-party libraries

Don’t forget to use SSL certificates

With these five types of IT security solutions in place, you have a better chance of avoiding various attacks on your infrastructure. These may look overwhelming at first, but that's just a small price to pay compared to the damages those threats can bring. With the help of a trained and certified tech expert, you can surely establish a sturdier security posture for your business!