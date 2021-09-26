Lotus can boost your heart and take charge of your cholesterol

Over and over again, natural nutrients have been shown to be the best. It turns out that persimmons should be included in a healthy diet. Persimmons (genus Diospyros) have a tomato shape, pumpkin color, and superfood nutrient density. Researchers recently examined the fruit for its overall health application to the circulatory system.

Thanks to this interest, clinical research is now confirming the rumored benefits of hard data. Start with relevant nutritional information and build on it.

Vitamins: A, C, E, K, B1, B2, and B6

Trace Minerals: Potassium, Copper, Manganese, Magnesium, and Phosphorus

Tannin-rich Dietary Fiber

Polyphenols, Flavinoids, and other Antioxidants

Cleans the Blood Vessels (Fights Atherosclerosis)

If you want to repair a house, you have to clean it first. Peel off the leather background, remove the carpet, and remove the rotten wood. Persimmons help your body clean the dirt. If you have to be a little more technical, this fruit will fight atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is often considered a progressive condition and is the term doctors use to say that veins are blocked. A typical cause is a damage to the lining of the endothelium (inner wall) due to high blood pressure that exerts excessive force on the wall. When damaged, LDL cholesterol gets inside the damaged wall and causes plaque. It's all part of your body's recovery process. This issue occurs when the damage persists. If the body continues to form these fat patches of LDL, it can eventually block blood vessels and cause a heart attack. This is a very brief explanation.

Pectin, which is abundant in persimmon, is a type of soluble fiber, and many clinical studies support its advantages. When the veins are blocked, the affected cardiomyocytes reach their limits and begin apoptosis. Apoptosis is suicide in nature and is reduced by an average of about 22% by eating 100 milligrams of persimmon per day. Pectin can also effectively prevent the development of blood vessels in the first place. It's not a miracle cure, but it can still work tremendously.

1. Improve lipid profile (reduce LDL cholesterol and triglyceride)

LDL cholesterol is not inherently bad. It is the imbalanced proportions of blood, LDL, HDL, and triglyceride that are causing the problem. Unfortunately, typical diets and the frequency of meals lead to insulin resistance. As insulin resistance increases, the lipid profile begins to drift in an unfavorable direction. Triglyceride rises, LDL cholesterol rises, and HDL cholesterol falls.

Obviously, this is not a good situation. Fortunately, persimmon tannin-rich fiber can improve everything by lowering the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides found in the blood in healthier proportions.

2. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Physicians often use C-reactive protein tests to detect inflammation. Inflammation like LDL cholesterol is part of your body's natural recovery tools. As with LDL, too much can cause extra damage. Although still under investigation, chronic inflammation is believed to be one of the leading causes of heart disease.

Whether this is true or not, it is important to reduce the number of C-reactive proteins. Chronic inflammation is a major cause of many health problems, and persimmon fiber tannins suppress the inflammatory response. Although the relationship is not fully understood, doctors are generally convinced that oxidative stress is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease.

In 2017, the Journal of Clinical Medicine published an edit to the data on this preliminary link. This clearly shows that a constant diet of antioxidants is needed to combat the damage of reactive oxygen species. It is a known cause of chronic inflammation. Persimmons are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients. This means that persimmons can neutralize inflammation by preventing one of its causes and reducing existing inflammation.

3. The power of lotus

In the latest issue of the International Journal of Molecular Medicine, researchers show the power to fight the fat of persimmon lotus leaves. You will find that they are as great as the fruits themselves. The researchers treated the mice with an extract from the leaves and recorded the following data:

Reduces weight gain

Reduces visceral fay (dangerous fat around organs)

Reduces triglycerides

Reduces LDL cholesterol

Reduces glucose, insulin, and leptin

Reduces the atherogenic index

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

As you can see, this should be a part of a heart-focused diet. If you know anyone with heart issues, pass this along! Have you ever had persimmon? Let us know in the comment section below!

