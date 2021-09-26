Walking barefoot for our mind and body

Walking barefoot. Whatever you call it, it is becoming more and more popular among people living in the city. This is no wonder because it's healthy, unusual, and completely free. So there's no excuse not to go for a walk or run this time, but it's very easy to go barefoot!

Why more people choose to walk barefoot

We will explain why taking off your shoes is good for your body and soul.

1. It can flatten your feet.

Walking barefoot is an effective and natural way to prevent flat feet. There are many more benefits to walking barefoot on the beach, lawn, or uneven surface. Flat surfaces or improper shoes are believed to contribute most to the weakness of the foot muscles.

In addition, you can raise the height of the arch barefoot. The more you walk barefoot, the stronger your leg muscles will be.

2. It can benefit your organs.

The thicker the blood, the more likely you are to develop cardiovascular disease. But if you go barefoot, don't worry. According to a study by the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, barefoot reduces blood viscosity.

Barefoot also aids in brain development, especially for children. Your feet will also be stronger and many acupoints will be able to relieve the condition of your kidneys and liver.

3. It can save you from radiation

Even a simple connection to Earth is enough to balance us. The secret lies in the Earth's natural charge, which stabilizes the Earth's internal levels. Electrons from the earth remove "dirty" electricity from our bodies and bring peace to our minds.

4. You can improve your eyesight

There are many acupoints that can relieve pain and even illness. Walking on the grass without shoes puts pressure on certain areas, which can affect your health. When you take a step, pressure is applied to your first, second, and third toes. These exact points are responsible for improving your eyesight.

5. It can provide Vitamin D.

Walking barefoot makes your skin more exposed to the sun. Walking barefoot on the grass is especially beneficial in the early morning and late afternoon when the sun's rays are not very strong.

6. You can improve your posture

If you wear shoes all the time, you will lose the strength of the stabilizing muscles of your feet. The result is many comorbidities, one of which is poor posture. Not only does it push a specific point on the sole of the foot, but the temperature and texture also work mysteriously on your posture.

7. It can improve memory

According to a study released by UNF, running barefoot in just 16 minutes improved people's memory by 16%. A total of 72 people between the ages of 18 and 44 participated in the experiment. People who ran with shoes seem to have no change in their memory. The reason for this is that you are forced to walk barefoot carefully.

8. It can fight headaches.

Walking without shoes will relieve headaches. Migraine headaches are suspected to be caused by prolonged contact with radiation. Fortunately, grounding reduces free radicals and reduces the symptoms of headaches.

9. You can reduce back pain.

Often it is the shoes that cause us pain and distress. According to one expert, your favorite high heels can push your pelvis forward and cause back pain. Therefore, when walking barefoot, not only strengthens the muscles of the legs but also determines posture and walking. After a while, you may notice that your body is in good alignment again because you are no longer dependent on your shoes. Do you walk barefoot in public? Do you think it's safe?

