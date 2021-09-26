According to the CDC, 80% of strokes can be prevented

When a stroke occurs, the blood supply to the brain is cut off and the brain cells rush against time before they begin to die. For some stroke victims, especially those without timely medical assistance, it can cause brain damage and other serious complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this sudden emergency medical care is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, with Americans suffering a stroke every 40 seconds. Unfortunately, stroke statistics are not currently improving, the CDC warns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssGQy_0c8AVVx600


"After decades of decline, progress has slowed to prevent stroke deaths," the organization explains. "Nearly 800,000 people suffer strokes each year, more than 140,000 dies, and many survivors face disability." But his rigorous statistics have a large silver lining. The CDC also shares that these deaths are largely preventable. "It can prevent about 80% of strokes," health officials said.

That's exactly why CDC experts shared the major national initiative, Million Hearts 2022. They say this can help prevent up to 1 million heart attacks and strokes in five years. Using "a small set of evidence-based priorities and goals that can improve cardiovascular health for all," they recommend four plans to stop the stroke, which they call "ABCS." .. Here are four simple steps you need to take right now to reduce your risk of stroke by 80%. They can save your life.

1. Take aspirin as needed.

The "A" in "ABCS" means "aspirin," as explained by the CDC. Taken daily can reduce the risk of stroke. Health officials are advised to first consult your doctor about your personal and family history to determine if daily aspirin treatment is beneficial.

If you belong to a particular age group and meet certain health standards, your doctor is more likely to recommend daily aspirin. "The US Preventive Medicine Committee recommends daily aspirin therapy if you are between the ages of 50 and 59 and are not at high risk of bleeding and have a 10% increased risk of heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years," Mayo adds. Clinic.

However, the CDC recommends that you do not take aspirin depending on your potential stroke symptoms. “It can exacerbate some types of stroke,” the organization explains.

2. Check your blood pressure.

The "B" stands for blood pressure and is very important. “Hypertension is the most important treatable risk factor for stroke,” explains the CDC. “To reduce stroke, it is essential to prevent, diagnose and manage it through lifestyle and drug changes,” their experts add.

In addition to taking high blood pressure medications, the Mayo Clinic says it can also lower blood pressure through lifestyle changes. These include losing excess weight, exercising, eating a healthy diet, reducing sodium intake, limiting alcohol and caffeine intake, and reducing stress levels. It will be. It is also advisable to check your blood pressure at home.

3. Control cholesterol levels.

The "C" stands for cholesterol and the CDC says it's important to control your levels. "Your body needs cholesterol, but if you have too much, it can build up in your arteries and cause heart disease," the tissue explains. The CDC states that the two types of cholesterol your body makes, LDL and HDL, are not the same. "One type is good and can protect you from heart disease, while another is bad and can increase your risk. About cholesterol and how to lower bad cholesterol if it's too high Talk to your health care professional, "they recommend.

4. Stop smoking or do not start smoking.

Finally, the "S" stands for "smoke." Everyone knows that smoking can be detrimental to your health, but few know that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Not only does this increase the risk of cancer, lung disease, asthma, diabetes, etc., but it can also significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure, which can eventually lead to a heart attack or stroke.

It is also known to cause thickening of blood vessels, lowering of "good" cholesterol, elevated levels of triglycerides, and accumulation of fatty plaque in blood vessels. All of these are considered risk factors that increase the likelihood of a stroke. According to the CDC, exposure to indirect smoking can increase the risk of stroke by 20 to 30 percent. If you are currently smoking, quitting smoking helps reduce the risk of stroke for you and your family. If you're not currently smoking, the answer is even simpler, the CDC says: Never start.

