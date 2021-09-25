Early signs of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease when talking. COPD

There are many types of lung disease that can prevent the lungs from functioning properly, but unfortunately, these are more common than expected. According to WebMD, tens of millions of people in the United States have some form of lung disease. According to the American Lung Association (ALA), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death in the country. Early detection of this condition is essential to prevent death, but most people do not recognize certain signs as symptoms until the disease is too advanced to recover. Therefore, it is important to be aware of all the signs of COPD that can interfere with your daily life just by talking. Read to see if you need to talk to your doctor about a lung test.

If you notice a change in your voice, you may have COPD.

Your voice may sound different as you get older, but certain changes can also be a sign of something more worrisome. Leann Poston, MD, a doctor and health expert at Invigor Medical, states that voice changes such as hoarseness and shortness of breath are common signs of COPD, a condition of the lungs that causes inflammation and inflammation of the lungs. “When the airways are inflamed, it's difficult to generate enough airflow for normal voice quality,” explains Poston. She states that inflammation of COPD can also cause swelling and abnormal mucus that covers the vocal cords.

You need to check your lungs as soon as possible.

If you notice these voice changes, your lungs are probably already in trouble. According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of COPD "often do not appear even with serious lung damage." Poston states that if you see these changes in your voice, or if you experience a chronic cough, continuous breathing, or shortness of breath, you should consult your doctor to have your lungs examined.

Other symptoms of COPD, according to the Mayo Clinic, include mucus production, chest tightness, lack of energy, involuntary weight loss, and swelling of the ankles, feet, or legs. Your symptoms will probably wavy during an "episode called exacerbation." There, the symptoms get worse for days in a row than you experience every day.

COPD is a treatable disease, but the diagnosis is significantly underestimated.

According to Poston, COPD is a progressive disease that can worsen over time if left untreated. According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors generally use many treatments for COPD, from a variety of medications to lung treatment and, in some cases, surgery. “Early diagnosis and treatment helps maintain lung function,” says Poston.

However, this lung disease is also significantly underdiagnosed because patients are not always aware that their symptoms are associated with COPD. A 2018 review published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine surveys community-based census in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia, and about 70% of COPD patients worldwide should not be diagnosed. .. 4. Untreated COPD can cause other long-term health complications.

Damage from COPD can spread beyond the lungs. According to the National Library of Medicine, people with COPD are at high risk for many other health conditions. With COPD, certain illnesses such as colds and the flu increase the likelihood of recurrent infections and complications such as pneumonia. Also, if you already have COPD, you are at increased risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and lung cancer. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 150,000 people die each year from COPD or illness.

