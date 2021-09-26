The vulnerabilities of your popular security system

Smart Life Tips

Your home should always be a comfortable and cozy space for you and your loved ones, but it should also be the place you feel safest. Fortunately, new technologies over the last decade have made it easier than ever to set protection with easy-to-install cameras, locks, and monitors, and even allow you to monitor properties remotely. However, if you are using a popular home security system, two recently discovered vulnerabilities can be compromised. Read on to see which products to replace for your safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15K2Bh_0c7Oq55L00
The Vulnerabilities Of Your Popular Security SystemPopular Security System

The Fortress S03 security system contains two major vulnerabilities that can be compromised.

If your home is equipped with a fortress S03 security system, you may inadvertently endanger your safety. According to cybersecurity firm Rapid7, several major vulnerabilities allow an intruder to disarmament the system using relatively simple tactics.

According to the company, TechCrunch first discovered a security flaw three months ago and contacted Fortress about potential risks. Rapid7 released information about the vulnerability after Fortress did not respond to the message and found that the only confirmation of scope was the uncommented support card. Cybersecurity experts say that the owner's email address can eliminate the security system.
According to Rapid7, the Fortress S03 system relies on a Wi-Fi connection to maintain motion sensors, cameras, and sirens, allowing customers to monitor their homes from a mobile app. He also uses remote control keys to turn the system on and off each time he enters or exits a property.

However, cybersecurity companies have discovered that their systems rely on unidentified APIs to allow hackers and criminals to access a unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number from a particular device simply by knowing their address. I made it. The email address associated with your account. This allows them to remotely enable or disable the system, TechCrunch reports. Keychain vulnerabilities can also be used to easily disarmament the system.

However, potential intruders may not even need to know your personal email address to access your home. According to Rapid7, the system's remote server works by turning it on and off using unencrypted radio signals, making it relatively easy to pick up and play unencrypted frequencies around the system. understood. Turn off.

The process of spying on radio frequencies may seem expensive, but some experts recommend that it be relatively easy with proper technical knowledge. Rapid7 Research Director Tod Beardsley told Threatpost: "The range depends on the sensitivity of the equipment used, but this type of eavesdropping usually requires a line of sight and is fairly close to the other side of the street."

You can protect your device from access by using the email address provided.
Ultimately, experts say that random intruders are unlikely to exploit system vulnerabilities. "These issues are very unlikely to be abused," Beardsley told Threatpost. "After all, opportunistic intruders are unlikely to become cybersecurity experts, but there are scenarios where the attacker already knows the victim or at least knows the victim's address well. I'm worried. That's all I really need to power off these devices via email or the internet. "

Beardsley admits that it can only be done "very little" against easily exploitable key backs, except to avoid using products attached to the fortress. However, there are still ways to prevent someone from using your email address to abuse your system. "We recommend registering your device with a secret, the one-time email address that can act as a kind of fraudulent password," Beardsley told Threatpost. "I think it's a good solution without updating the provider's validation."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, relationships, fashion, and lifestyle

New York, NY
1955 followers

More from Smart Life Tips

Flight Attendants say the type of footwear could pose a major risk in case of an emergency

Never wear these shoes on a plane, flight attendants and pilots warn. Before 2001, you probably didn't really think about which shoes to wear as long as you were comfortable. However, wardrobe decisions are much more complicated because you had to take off your shoes for safety. You need shoes that are easy to put on and take off, without complicated straps or buckles. I don't like those lines. However, experts say that in reality, there are types of shoes that you never prefer to wear on an airplane. This is because it can pose multiple major risks. Read to see which shoes to pack, according to air hostesses, pilots, and other industry experts.

Read full story
7 comments

The MIND diet: prevent or reverse Alzheimer’s disease?

Weight loss is followed by fatigue and constant fatigue. However, not all nutritionists are trying to lose weight. Different diets can achieve different results. Also, if you want to improve your brain health and prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease, we recommend that you consider the MIND diet, which slows down cognitive function.

Read full story

The early warning signs of magnesium deficiency

If you are constantly tired, your eyes are shivering, and you have muscle spasms, your body is deficient in magnesium. Magnesium deficiency can cause serious illness because too many processes in the body depend on magnesium. Therefore, you need to be careful and be able to detect defects early.

Read full story

Warning signs of stroke: the symptoms of a stroke usually develop quickly

Cerebral palsy is one of the leading causes of severe disability in the United States. Nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year, 700,000 of whom are newcomers and 150,000 of whom have relapsed. However, if you pay attention to some things in your daily life, there are ways to prevent them.

Read full story
7 comments

Early MS warning signs: according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS)

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable and long-lasting illness that makes a mysterious diagnosis. To make matters worse, the symptoms of MS often mimic other common conditions, and many people with MS are often misdiagnosed, making it difficult to diagnose MS. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that the first symptoms of MS were often overlooked for up to five years before the patient received the correct diagnosis. To help you decide what to look for, there are early symptoms of this disease in the central nervous system that affect 4 out of 5 patients. Read on to discover the most common early symptoms of MS.

Read full story
9 comments

Warning signs of chronic kidney disease

Our minds process large amounts of information every day, and our bodies perform thousands of actions. Living in this busy world makes it easier for you to miss the messages your body sends to you. And the results of communicating and responding to these signals can be dramatic.

Read full story
8 comments

The concept of dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH Diet)

The list of the best diets in the world has been the best dash diets for years. Doctors say it's the most effective diet that can boost your health. According to a doctor at the National Institute of Health, the DASH diet is 3.3 out of 5 in the "weight loss effect" category and 4.5 out of 5 in the "usefulness for health" category.

Read full story

Strengthening immune system against viruses through foods

According to the WHO, eating contaminated food causes more than 23 million people to get sick each year. And according to another report, there are as many different viruses in the sky as there are stars. Preventing our body from getting sick is the best solution to strengthen our immunity from the inside out. Fortunately, this is really easy.

Read full story

Shower at night fall asleep?

Most of the science, it seems, falls on the side of the shower at night camp for two main reasons: Cleaning your skin and helping you fall asleep faster. Why It Is Better to Shower at Night Pros and Consasianetnews.com.

Read full story

Physcal signs of vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency is one of the most common undernourishment. The two main reasons for this condition are regular practices to improve health. Strict vegetarian diet and weight loss surgery. Vitamin B12 is the power source for many physical functions, so there are many symptoms of B12 deficiency in the blood. It's frustrating that many people consider the symptoms of deficiency to be stressful or too busy.

Read full story
1 comments

Physical warning - a month before the heart attack

One month before a heart attack, your body will alert you with these eight signals. If you know what to look for, a heart attack can occur more than you expected, and health consciousness in the form of body warning signs can save your life. Knowing the risk factors is especially important. If you see wrinkles in the earlobe, yellow spots on the inner corners of the eyelids, pain in the calf muscles while walking, hair in the ear canal, or premature gray in men, you are at risk of a heart attack. These eight additional serious symptoms can occur one month before or before a heart attack, and that's how it alerts your body.

Read full story
8 comments

Signs of pancreatic cancer according to the American Cancer Society (ACS)

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to identify. In the early stages, there may not be many signs that something is wrong. That's why doctors often call him a "silent killer." Recently, actor Willie Garson has died of a fatal illness. Gerson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, was 57 years old when he died of pancreatic cancer on September 21 after a "short illness." Of the 60,430 cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed by the American Chemical Society (ACS) in 2021, most are found only if the cancer is in the advanced stage or has spread to other organs. Most signs and symptoms occur later.

Read full story

The burning sensation in your chest is not always heart attack

We have probably experienced sharp, stinging chest pain that makes us almost unable to breathe. It only takes a few seconds, but the discomfort is enough to immobilize you and in some cases cause serious distress. It is a very common condition for children and adolescents, but it is rarely discussed. I would like to tell you the real reason for this discomfort.

Read full story

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac Computer with highly invasive spyware

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices have a treasure of confidential information. Even so, we can be negligent with the precious data, whether it accidentally left our iPhones sitting somewhere or by clicking on a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple has a new security defect that can affect all devices without any apparent error in the users and only one way to solve it or risk being hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning that users who make all their devices immediately.

Read full story

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.

Read full story
24 comments

Nose and Alzheimer's disease

For many, the idea of ​​developing Alzheimer's disease is reminiscent of memory loss and general cognitive decline over time. And while this symptom can make early diagnosis difficult, scientists are beginning to better understand that there are other signs that the disease has begun. In fact, one study found that it was not a sign that people at high risk for Alzheimer's disease could not smell a particular odor. Read on to see the scent ready to use as a test of your neurological condition.

Read full story

Physical warnings from your skin about heart and cholesterol

Keeping your heart healthy is obviously important, but you also need to pay attention to the danger signal that things aren't going well. Many people are on the lookout for urgent signs of chest pain, arm pain, and cold sweat, but there are also physical warnings that heart health can be impaired in the long run. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the presence of the heart in the skin can endanger the heart.

Read full story
9 comments

30-Minute workout to stave off dementia

Americans are living longer than ever. This is obviously good news. But that also means that an increasing number of populations are facing new challenges and struggles with respect to aging. For many, it manifests itself in the form of cognitive decline. According to the World Health Organization, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and other cognitive states are currently the seventh leading cause of death in the world.

Read full story

How healthy is farmed salmon?

A few years ago, salmon surpassed tuna as the most popular fish in the United States. Our doctor told us to eat more. Our fitness and diet system has caused major menu rotations.

Read full story

Lotus can boost your heart and take charge of your cholesterol

Over and over again, natural nutrients have been shown to be the best. It turns out that persimmons should be included in a healthy diet. Persimmons (genus Diospyros) have a tomato shape, pumpkin color, and superfood nutrient density. Researchers recently examined the fruit for its overall health application to the circulatory system.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy