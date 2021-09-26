Low sugar carrot cake recipe

This healthier carrot cake is super moist thanks to a generous amount of freshly grated carrot it contains as well as (a moderate amount of) light brown sugar. I used chopped pecans for more texture, a selection of spices (including cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg) and vanilla extract for added flavour.
The frosting is made using cream cheese as well as (naturally low in fat) ricotta cheese which tones down the sourness of the cream cheese also making the mixture fluffier. The frosting contains a fraction of the sugar most carrot cake recipes call for and comes with a hint of orange.
Ingredients
- 280g of carrots, peeled and finely grated
- Flour 240g
- 1 teaspoon baking powder and baking soda
- 1¼ teaspoon of cinnamon and ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- ⅕ 1 teaspoon of fine sea salt
- 140 ml of vegetable oil
- 3 big eggs
- Light brown sugar 160g
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 100 g of coarsely chopped pecan nuts and 1 tablespoon of finely chopped walnuts
Frosting
- 200g cream cheese at room temperature
- 150g ricotta cheese at room temperature
- 6 tablespoons of powdered sugar / powdered sugar
- Peel off one medium orange
How To Make
- Preheat the oven to 350 F / 180 C / Gas Mark. Lightly grease a 4.23 cm (9.5 inch) pan and cover with baking paper (make sure it sticks out to the other side). Sprinkle flour on the two sides of the paperless. Save it.
- Put flour, baking powder, soda, spices and salt in a bowl and stir well with a whisk. In a separate bowl, whisk until the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract are well mixed.
- Add grated carrots and walnuts.
- Add the dried ingredients and stir to mix. The mixture has lumps.
- Pour the dough into the prepared pan, smooth the top and bake in the middle of the oven for 40-45 minutes (this is done when the toothpick in the middle is clean). Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
- To ripen, tap all ingredients until fluffy (1-2 minutes). Spread on top of the cake, sprinkle with a tablespoon of finely chopped pecan nuts and serve.
- Please use freshly grated carrots instead of grated in the store.
- Do not stir the dough. Just mix.
- In advance: You can make the icing the day before and keep it in the fridge until you can decorate the cake.
- If the cream cheese and ricotta cheese contain a little water, remove it before frosting. Allow the cake to cool completely before decorating. Take it out of the pan with the paper and then take it out. Cut the cake with a sharp knife (easier to cut).
- The remaining carrot cake can be refrigerated in a closed container for up to 3 days.
- Freeze in a closed container for up to 3 months.
- The preparation time does not include the time it takes to cool the cake.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 0