Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

The Social Security Expansion Act was formally reintroduced to Congress by Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) on February 13.

This time around, he received a lot more backing from his congressional colleagues.

The Social Security Expansion Act was initially presented on June 9 by Sanders and U.S. Rep.

Peter DeFazio, as GOBankingRates previously reported (D-Ore.).

The plan would add $200 to each monthly check for Social Security recipients who are now receiving benefits or who will reach 62 in 2023. If the plan is passed, Social Security beneficiaries might get an additional $2,400 in payments each year, which would be greatly appreciated by seniors whose yearly cost-of-living increases are wiped out by inflation.

Sanders and a new coalition of backers, which includes cosigners Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Val Hoyle (D-Ore.), have reignited interest in the legislation amid proposed cuts to Social Security as the United States faces its most recent debt ceiling crisis.

This is despite the fact that the measure's initial June 9 introduction has remained dormant.

By taxing the nation's richest incomes, the most recent version of the law ensures that future generations will continue to receive benefits through 2096 despite the program's chronic lack of funding.

This will be accomplished "without raising taxes by a single penny for over 93% of American households that make $250,000 or less," according to a news statement from Sanders' office.

By taxing the nation's richest incomes, the most recent version of the law ensures that future generations will continue to receive benefits through 2096 despite the program's chronic lack of funding.

According to a news statement from Sanders' office:

"This will be accomplished "without raising taxes by a single penny for over 93% of American households that make $250,000 or less."

Sanders said in the statement:

"Our mission is not to slash Social Security at a time when nearly half of older Americans have no retirement savings and almost 50% of our country's seniors are attempting to survive on an income of less than $25,000 a year."
"Our responsibility is to increase Social Security benefits so that every American senior may retire with the respect they merit and that every person with a handicap can have the stability they require.
"By ensuring that the richest members of our society contribute fairly to the system, the legislation we are offering today would increase Social Security payouts by $2,400 year and extend the program's solvency for the next 75 years."
"Now, a Wall Street CEO making $30 million contributes the same amount to Social Security as an individual making $160,000 year."

Other prominent Democrats that support the Social Security Expansion Act in addition to Sanders, Warren, Schakowsky, and Hoyle include Reps.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, and Rashida Tlaib, as well as Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker from New York and New Jersey, respectively (Mich.).

The measure has also received support from more than 50 groups.

