Woman Wins $557m Against Railroad Company After Being Hit by Train

A Texas lady who was horribly scarred after being hit by one of Union Pacific's trains that failed to stop because they did not adhere to federal safety regulations was awarded $557 million in damages.

Following the unfortunate occurrence on March 5, 2016, Mary Johnson lost limbs and required treatment for serious brain trauma.

According to a lawsuit brought on Johnson's behalf, the engineer and conductor of Union Pacific:

"Could have stopped the train before striking the plaintiff if the lights on the locomotive were strong enough to see [the] plaintiff on the tracks 800 feet ahead as is required by federal law."

The end of the legal process coincides with greater regulatory scrutiny of railroad safety procedures following a train disaster that resulted in a hazardous leak in East Palestine, Ohio.

After the accident, Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, has called for higher standards.

Johnson's attorneys claimed that the engineer and conductor on board failed to stop the train before it struck Johnson, who was a teacher at a middle school in Houston at the time of the event.

The decision was made on March 3—just one week after a prominent Union Pacific train derailed in Nebraska and at a time when the rail sector is under fire following the hazardous disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

Since years, railroad firms like Union Pacific have had the benefit of using lines that pass through the center of our towns, communities, and neighborhoods.

Yet, this privilege also carries a duty to operate properly.

According to Johnson's attorneys:

"The $557 million judgement shows Union Pacific and other train operators are ultimately responsible for the expenditures involved with avoidable tragedies."

Little over a week after a Union Pacific train carrying coal crashed in Gothenburg, Nebraska, the legal case came to an end.

Previous to that, in February, one of the company's trains collided with an 18-wheel vehicle and off the rails near Splendora, northeast of Houston.

When shareholders pushed for new leadership, Union Pacific's CEO Lance Fritz stated on February 26 that he would be stepping down.

A hedge fund urged for a new leader "who can get the trains to operate safely and on schedule" in a letter obtained by Reuters.

When a railway conductor died on Tuesday while running a train at an industrial site in Cleveland, Ohio, three federal authorities are looking into the company's safety requirements.

Six events involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021 have been named as ones that the National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of the "special inquiry," will be looking into, will be examining.

Alan Shaw, the CEO and president of the corporation, said in a statement:

"The firm is going to rebuild our safety culture from the ground up."

He added:

"This is not who we are, it is not acceptable."

According to recent data from the Federal Railroads Administration, deaths and accidents on all railroads have both climbed year over year since 2020.

In 2021, derailments reached a ten-year low of 1,095, then marginally increased to 1,168 in 2022.

According to the data, approximately 18,700 events—or roughly 15% of all incidents reported for all railways in the past 10 years—had taken place on Union Pacific rails.

