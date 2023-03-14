Giving babies $1,000 at birth is 'unprecedented opportunity for financial security,' Ayanna Pressley & Cory Booker say

Sources: Business Insider (Shout to their amazing website)

From birth, two Democratic congressmen want to start all Americans out on the correct financial footing.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote a letter on Wednesday to Michael Nutter and Felicia Wong, the chairs and vice chairs of the Treasury Department's Advisory Committee on Racial Equity (TACRE), pleading with them to support their "Baby Bonds" legislation.

Insider was the first to see the letter.

The American Opportunity Accounts Act, better known as Baby Bonds, which would provide every kid with a $1,000 savings account at birth, was reintroduced by the two Democratic congressmen last month.

Depending on the kid's family's income, further deposits would be made to the account each year, and when the child reached 18, they would be allowed to access the money.

Pressley and Booker stated in their letter that this programme will provide every youngster in America an unheard-of possibility for financial security.

The authors continued:

"The result would be transformative: for less than 10% of what we presently spend to support wealth-building through the tax system, we can give every American a stake in our economy and power over their destiny."

Pressley and Booker made a point of highlighting how their legislation would promote racial fairness progress.

They referenced studies by Morningstar and Columbia University that concluded Baby Bonds would "significantly" reduce the wealth disparity between races.

For instance, according to the Morningstar research:

"The median white family in our sample has 94% more wealth than the typical black family with a kid reaching 18, while the median hispanic family has 88% more wealth. This disparity is reduced to 71% for Black households and 67% for Hispanic families when infant ties are present."

Throughout the past year, Democratic politicians other than Pressley and Booker have emphasized the advantages of Baby Bonds.

The Joint Economic Committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, published a study on the advantages of the programme in December.

It discussed how it would encourage Individuals to invest in higher education or establish businesses, which would help them accumulate money later in life.

Republican-led states like Iowa and Wisconsin have introduced similar bills, which Booker and Pressley said demonstrates:

"Growing momentum and support for this legislative proposal across the country, paving the way for eventual federal passage."

Despite the fact that Democratic lawmakers have overwhelmingly supported baby bonds at the federal level.

Even former President Donald Trump, according to Politico, wants to introduce "baby incentives" as part of his presidential programme in order to promote population increase.

Pressley and Booker said:

"When it comes to racial justice, we cannot afford to wait. Baby Bonds is precisely the kind of audacious, all-encompassing initiative required to achieve racial fairness in the economy and solve severe imbalances for communities of color."

