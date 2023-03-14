Giving babies $1,000 at birth is 'unprecedented opportunity for financial security,' Ayanna Pressley & Cory Booker say

Small Talk

Sources: Business Insider (Shout to their amazing website)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtJ0M_0lHcW8As00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byDaniel Nebreda

From birth, two Democratic congressmen want to start all Americans out on the correct financial footing.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote a letter on Wednesday to Michael Nutter and Felicia Wong, the chairs and vice chairs of the Treasury Department's Advisory Committee on Racial Equity (TACRE), pleading with them to support their "Baby Bonds" legislation.

Insider was the first to see the letter.

The American Opportunity Accounts Act, better known as Baby Bonds, which would provide every kid with a $1,000 savings account at birth, was reintroduced by the two Democratic congressmen last month.

Depending on the kid's family's income, further deposits would be made to the account each year, and when the child reached 18, they would be allowed to access the money.

Pressley and Booker stated in their letter that this programme will provide every youngster in America an unheard-of possibility for financial security.

The authors continued:

"The result would be transformative: for less than 10% of what we presently spend to support wealth-building through the tax system, we can give every American a stake in our economy and power over their destiny."

Pressley and Booker made a point of highlighting how their legislation would promote racial fairness progress.

They referenced studies by Morningstar and Columbia University that concluded Baby Bonds would "significantly" reduce the wealth disparity between races.

For instance, according to the Morningstar research:

"The median white family in our sample has 94% more wealth than the typical black family with a kid reaching 18, while the median hispanic family has 88% more wealth. This disparity is reduced to 71% for Black households and 67% for Hispanic families when infant ties are present."

Throughout the past year, Democratic politicians other than Pressley and Booker have emphasized the advantages of Baby Bonds.

The Joint Economic Committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, published a study on the advantages of the programme in December.

It discussed how it would encourage Individuals to invest in higher education or establish businesses, which would help them accumulate money later in life.

Republican-led states like Iowa and Wisconsin have introduced similar bills, which Booker and Pressley said demonstrates:

"Growing momentum and support for this legislative proposal across the country, paving the way for eventual federal passage."

Despite the fact that Democratic lawmakers have overwhelmingly supported baby bonds at the federal level.

Even former President Donald Trump, according to Politico, wants to introduce "baby incentives" as part of his presidential programme in order to promote population increase.

Pressley and Booker said:

"When it comes to racial justice, we cannot afford to wait. Baby Bonds is precisely the kind of audacious, all-encompassing initiative required to achieve racial fairness in the economy and solve severe imbalances for communities of color."

Sources: Cory Booker, Sage Journals, Morning Star, and CNBC

P.S. To read more daily news, follow Small Talks and download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Finance# Children# Breaking# National

Comments / 9

Published by

Daily local news in small talk.

N/A
214 followers

More from Small Talk

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Sources: Go Banking Rates (Shout to their amazing website) The Social Security Expansion Act was formally reintroduced to Congress by Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) on February 13.

Read full story
116 comments
Houston, TX

Woman Wins $557m Against Railroad Company After Being Hit by Train

Sources: Newsweek and Click 2 Houston (Shout to their amazing website) A Texas lady who was horribly scarred after being hit by one of Union Pacific's trains that failed to stop because they did not adhere to federal safety regulations was awarded $557 million in damages.

Read full story
3 comments

Tesla Appears To Be Making Gains After Declaring a Price War on Rivals

Sources: Market Insider and Tesla Rati(Shout to their amazingwebsite) Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has begun a pricing war on electric vehicles in the US. The carmaker has significantly reduced the price of purchasing a Model 3, Model S, Model X, or Model Y since the beginning of 2023, putting pressure on rival EV manufacturers as well as conventional automakers like Ford and GM.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Disgusted And Disappointed’: Dems Slam Biden Over Possible Return To Migrant Family Detention

Sources: The Daily Caller and CNN (Shout to their amazing website) President Joseph Biden discontinued the practice of holding migrant families who crossed the border illegally when he took office, but the Biden administration is now contemplating reinstituting it, according to two administration officials.

Read full story

Delivery Driver Takes Away Customer’s Food After Discovering He Had Given an $8 Tip

Sources: Indy100 and Daily Mail(Shout to their amazingwebsite) After learning that he had only left a tip of $8 (£6) for the 12-and-a-half-mile trip, the delivery driver who had made the 40-minute trip to bring the customer'smeal refused to give him his order.

Read full story
75 comments

New Windows 11 Features are Invading Your PC on March 14 — Here's What You'll See

Sources: Laptop Mag (Shout to their amazing website) On March 14, Microsoft will release new features for Windows 11 that it refers to as a "March 2023 quality upgrade" to the general public.

Read full story
Wilmore, KY

Up to 20,000 People Who Attended a Religious Gathering May Have Been Exposed to Measles. What Should They Do Next?

Sources: CNN (Shout to their amazing website) Up to 20,000 people who went to a religious event at a college in Wilmore, Kentucky, in February may have come into contact with someone who was later found to have the measles.

Read full story

The Tech Mogul Who Gave the World ChatGPT is Investing $180 Million into a Life Extension Startup

Sources: Fortune and Gizmodo (Shout to their amazing website) Sam Altman, the creator of OpenAI, has, so to speak, more than one digital pie in his hand. The controversial current CEO of ChatGPT and former president of startup incubator Y Combinator isn't just concerned with getting his company's artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot into classrooms.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Two Dogs Cause a 'Horrific Scene' in San Antonio, Leaving an 81-Year-Old Man Dead and Three Others Injured

In Texas, an 81-year-old man was killed and three other people were hurt after two dogs attacked him on Friday. The victim was being pulled by the ferocious beasts as emergency services arrived at the site.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy