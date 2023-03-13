Tesla Appears To Be Making Gains After Declaring a Price War on Rivals

Sources: Market Insider and Tesla Rati

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has begun a pricing war on electric vehicles in the US.

The carmaker has significantly reduced the price of purchasing a Model 3, Model S, Model X, or Model Y since the beginning of 2023, putting pressure on rival EV manufacturers as well as conventional automakers like Ford and GM.

Tesla implemented a drastic price reduction approach across its whole portfolio in January.

Even the most popular models, such the Model Y Dual Motor AWD, which was already doing well, saw their prices drop by roughly 20% to $52,990.

The pricing of the Model Y Dual Motor has now increased somewhat, although it is still significantly less expensive than it was during the previous quarter.

Tesla also slashed the cost of its Model S car and Model X SUV in January before doing so once more at the beginning of March.

The base Model S now sells for $89,990, down 14% from the beginning of the year, while the base Model X now costs $99,990, down almost 17%.

Ford is the only conventional carmaker to have followed Tesla in 2023 by reducing the price of EVs, with its plug-in Mustang Mach-E series receiving discounts ranging from roughly 1% to 8.8%.

Musk is certain that the cuts would draw new customers who previously thought a Tesla was beyond of their price range.

On Tesla's fourth-quarter results call in January, he remarked:

"There's just a massive amount of individuals who want to purchase a Tesla car, but can't afford it. For the typical customer, these price adjustments "actually matter."

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of analytics at the car-shopping website Edmunds, said to Insider:

"We observed a rise in demand for the Model 3 and the Model Y following the price reductions, so it clearly did shift the needle."

According to rumours, Tesla is developing a new, less expensive car that should retail for about $25,000.

Several Tesla investors expressed disappointment that the so-called Model 2 wasn't shown at the last investor day; some analysts predict the new car won't hit the market until 2025.

Yet according to Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, the introduction of a Tesla priced in the same range as a Chevrolet Trax or Ford Focus would deal a fatal blow to established automakers.

The golden goose, according to him, is a car that costs around $30,000.

He stated:

"The lower-priced future Model 2 is important to going after the public. Everyone else is paying rent in Tesla's universe."

It's too soon to pronounce Tesla the winner of the pricing battle it started, but it does appear to be gaining momentum, and the Model 2 may give it a boost.

Sources: Business Insider, FT, IR Tesla, and Top Electric SUV

