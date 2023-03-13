‘Disgusted And Disappointed’: Dems Slam Biden Over Possible Return To Migrant Family Detention

Sources: The Daily Caller and CNN (Shout to their amazing website)

President Joseph Biden discontinued the practice of holding migrant families who crossed the border illegally when he took office, but the Biden administration is now contemplating reinstituting it, according to two administration officials.

It's just one of several alternatives that administration officials are considering as they get ready to repeal Title 42, the public health directive that permits border officers to detain some migrants who crossed the southern border illegally and send them on their way right away.

According to Axios, a number of Democrats stated that Biden's apparent contemplation of a policy to reinstate the detention of immigrant families violates their moral principles and that the White House hasn't provided enough transparency about such choices.

The prospective idea would result in Biden changing his position on demands made during the campaign to stop migrant family detention.

Democratic New Jersey senator Robert Menendez told Axios:

"The lack of transparency over choices relating to immigration policy was insulting. That would be like forming legislation ideas and thinking regarding civil rights without consulting the Congressional Black Caucus."

Officials from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have met many times recently to examine the prospect of resurrecting the practice before the projected expiry of Title 42 in May and in light of the continued high number of migrant border crossings.

The White House chose not to respond.

As we are ready for the Title 42 Public Health Order to be lifted, no decisions have been taken, a Homeland Security spokeswoman told CNN:

"Safe, orderly, and humanitarian processing of migrants will continue to be prioritised by the Administration."

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration has so far mostly freed immigrant families as soon as they cross the southern border and used electronic monitors to follow them.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) representative informed the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday that no decision has been put in stone.

The potential policy change was initially reported by The New York Times.

Progressive Democrats and immigration groups have crcriticizediden for his recent shift towards stricter border enforcement tactics, seeing it as a return to some of President Donald Trump's earlier views.

The administration broke with decades-old practice last month when it unveiled a new regulation that generally prevents migrants who passed through other nations on route to the US-Mexico border from requesting asylum in the US.

