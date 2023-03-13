‘Disgusted And Disappointed’: Dems Slam Biden Over Possible Return To Migrant Family Detention

Small Talk

Sources: The Daily Caller and CNN (Shout to their amazing website)

All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byGage Skidmore

President Joseph Biden discontinued the practice of holding migrant families who crossed the border illegally when he took office, but the Biden administration is now contemplating reinstituting it, according to two administration officials.

It's just one of several alternatives that administration officials are considering as they get ready to repeal Title 42, the public health directive that permits border officers to detain some migrants who crossed the southern border illegally and send them on their way right away.

According to Axios, a number of Democrats stated that Biden's apparent contemplation of a policy to reinstate the detention of immigrant families violates their moral principles and that the White House hasn't provided enough transparency about such choices.

The prospective idea would result in Biden changing his position on demands made during the campaign to stop migrant family detention.

Democratic New Jersey senator Robert Menendez told Axios:

"The lack of transparency over choices relating to immigration policy was insulting. That would be like forming legislation ideas and thinking regarding civil rights without consulting the Congressional Black Caucus."

Officials from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have met many times recently to examine the prospect of resurrecting the practice before the projected expiry of Title 42 in May and in light of the continued high number of migrant border crossings.

The White House chose not to respond.

As we are ready for the Title 42 Public Health Order to be lifted, no decisions have been taken, a Homeland Security spokeswoman told CNN:

"Safe, orderly, and humanitarian processing of migrants will continue to be prioritised by the Administration."

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration has so far mostly freed immigrant families as soon as they cross the southern border and used electronic monitors to follow them.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) representative informed the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday that no decision has been put in stone.

The potential policy change was initially reported by The New York Times.

Progressive Democrats and immigration groups have crcriticizediden for his recent shift towards stricter border enforcement tactics, seeing it as a return to some of President Donald Trump's earlier views.

The administration broke with decades-old practice last month when it unveiled a new regulation that generally prevents migrants who passed through other nations on route to the US-Mexico border from requesting asylum in the US.

Sources: Axios, Twitter, and The New York Times

P.S. To read more daily news, follow Small Talks and download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Trending# National# United States# Breaking

Comments / 0

Published by

Daily local news in small talk.

N/A
209 followers

More from Small Talk

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Sources: Go Banking Rates (Shout to their amazing website) The Social Security Expansion Act was formally reintroduced to Congress by Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) on February 13.

Read full story
111 comments
Houston, TX

Woman Wins $557m Against Railroad Company After Being Hit by Train

Sources: Newsweek and Click 2 Houston (Shout to their amazing website) A Texas lady who was horribly scarred after being hit by one of Union Pacific's trains that failed to stop because they did not adhere to federal safety regulations was awarded $557 million in damages.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Giving babies $1,000 at birth is 'unprecedented opportunity for financial security,' Ayanna Pressley & Cory Booker say

Sources: Business Insider (Shout to their amazing website) From birth, two Democratic congressmen want to start all Americans out on the correct financial footing. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote a letter on Wednesday to Michael Nutter and Felicia Wong, the chairs and vice chairs of the Treasury Department's Advisory Committee on Racial Equity (TACRE), pleading with them to support their "Baby Bonds" legislation.

Read full story
9 comments

Tesla Appears To Be Making Gains After Declaring a Price War on Rivals

Sources: Market Insider and Tesla Rati(Shout to their amazingwebsite) Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has begun a pricing war on electric vehicles in the US. The carmaker has significantly reduced the price of purchasing a Model 3, Model S, Model X, or Model Y since the beginning of 2023, putting pressure on rival EV manufacturers as well as conventional automakers like Ford and GM.

Read full story
1 comments

Delivery Driver Takes Away Customer’s Food After Discovering He Had Given an $8 Tip

Sources: Indy100 and Daily Mail(Shout to their amazingwebsite) After learning that he had only left a tip of $8 (£6) for the 12-and-a-half-mile trip, the delivery driver who had made the 40-minute trip to bring the customer'smeal refused to give him his order.

Read full story
74 comments

New Windows 11 Features are Invading Your PC on March 14 — Here's What You'll See

Sources: Laptop Mag (Shout to their amazing website) On March 14, Microsoft will release new features for Windows 11 that it refers to as a "March 2023 quality upgrade" to the general public.

Read full story
Wilmore, KY

Up to 20,000 People Who Attended a Religious Gathering May Have Been Exposed to Measles. What Should They Do Next?

Sources: CNN (Shout to their amazing website) Up to 20,000 people who went to a religious event at a college in Wilmore, Kentucky, in February may have come into contact with someone who was later found to have the measles.

Read full story

The Tech Mogul Who Gave the World ChatGPT is Investing $180 Million into a Life Extension Startup

Sources: Fortune and Gizmodo (Shout to their amazing website) Sam Altman, the creator of OpenAI, has, so to speak, more than one digital pie in his hand. The controversial current CEO of ChatGPT and former president of startup incubator Y Combinator isn't just concerned with getting his company's artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot into classrooms.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Two Dogs Cause a 'Horrific Scene' in San Antonio, Leaving an 81-Year-Old Man Dead and Three Others Injured

In Texas, an 81-year-old man was killed and three other people were hurt after two dogs attacked him on Friday. The victim was being pulled by the ferocious beasts as emergency services arrived at the site.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy